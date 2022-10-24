FAUST Comes to Opera Ballet Vlaanderen This Week

Faust is a disenchanted scholar, fruitlessly seeking the deepest truth. In exchange for his soul, the devil promises him a life of pleasure, culminating in one perfectly happy moment. This unlikely duo is driven by recognizable desires with a dark shadow: from tragic love to blind progress. Finally, redemption awaits, but the road there is a rollercoaster of striving, falling, and getting back up again and again. Faust, that's us.

Composer Robert Schumann flipped through Goethe's masterpiece and captured the essence in seven iconic scenes, navigating between opera and oratorio. According to conductor Philippe Herreweghe, these Szenen aus Goethes Faust beg for a staging. Enter: film director Julian Rosefeldt and choreographer Femke Gyselinck. Together they capture the Faustian condition in image and movement.

Performances run 28 October - 14 May 2023.