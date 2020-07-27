Belgium's Kaaitheater Looks at the Future of Theater with HOW TO BE MANY? Project

Belgium's Kaaitheater is looking to the future with their How to Be Many? project, as featured on their site.

As they state on their site, "In the coming years, Kaaitheater will be guided by a question: How to Be Many? A question that echoes in many places in society. Many voices, many stories, many bodies. In one society. In a city. In one theater. A theater by and for many."

Topics include "how to (re)start and look ahead," "how do you keep the space for the unexpected?" "why so many questions?" and more.

Check out the project HERE.

The Kaaitheater is a stage for dance, theater, performance, music and debate, anchored in Brussels and with a view to the world. Since 1977 they present and co-produce work by contemporary performing artists. From the 1980s to today, from local to international, from repertoire to experiment, from small to large hall, artists are given a long-term route here.

