BOZAR Reopens its Doors With Four Exhibitions, From 19 May Until 21 July

BOZAR is reopening. From Tuesday 19 May until 21 July the Centre for Fine Arts will open its doors to bring you four exhibitions, including BOZAR's immensely popular Keith Haring retrospective. The message of hope and solidarity he conveyed through his iconic works of art is now more relevant than ever, offering a moment of comfort and entertainment in these confusing times.

What Is Going To Open?

BOZAR is reopening its current exhibitions. The Keith Haring retrospective has been exceptionally extended. These coming weeks are your very last chance to (re)discover the work of this American artist.

BOZAR is also opening a brand new exhibition: the first major solo exhibition of Belgian artist Jacqueline Mesmaeker, in collaboration with CC Strombeek.

The four exhibitions that will run from 19 May to 21 July are:

- Keith Haring

- Mondo Cane. Jos de Gruyter & Harald Thys

- The World as a Pavilion. Vjenceslav Richter

- Jacqueline Mesmaeker. Ah, quelle aventure !

Unfortunately, the Henry Van de Velde Awards and Ana Torfs. The Magician & The Surgeon exhibitions will remain closed for the time being. They hope to reopen these in a second phase.

BOZAR Bookshop will also reopen. BOZAR Restaurant and Café Victor remain closed for now.

How to visit BOZAR?

BOZAR has worked hard behind the scenes and have redesigned their services, visitor flow, and layout, to ensure your visit will be smooth and safe.

In addition to respecting the general measures that also apply elsewhere (such as availability of hand gel, extra cleaning of toilets and door handles, no cash payments, controlled visitor flows, etc.), BOZAR has drawn up 5 tips & rules to ensure you can visit the exhibitions in comfort and safety.

1. Choose your time slot and buy your ticket online or over the phone

In order to restrict the number of people in a space, you will need to select a time slot of your choice when buying your ticket. People who live in the same household may visit the exhibition together. No group visits, guided tours or nocturnes are permitted.

2. Leave bags and backpacks at home

The cloakrooms and lockers are closed.

3. Don't forget your face mask

Wearing a face mask is compulsory throughout BOZAR Centre for Fine Arts.

4. Keep your distance

Observe social distancing (1,5 meters). The signage and stewards will help you find your way.

5. Enjoy the art

BOZAR has taken care of everything and can promise you an enjoyable and safe visit.





