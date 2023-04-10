Wine Village in Baltimore to Debut at Inner Harbor By Christmas Village Organizers

The makers of Christmas Village in Baltimore announced their expansion in Charm City with the debut of a brand new spring pop-up event along Inner Harbor. Wine Village in Baltimore sails into West Shore Park from May 11 to May 29, 2023, debuting in time for Mother's Day Weekend and running through Memorial Day Weekend. This will mark the first-ever warm-weather season event for Christmas Village organizers. Wine Village in Baltimore is modelled after wine villages that spring up in villages across Germany's wine regions starting every April and May. This new event will take inspiration from Germany's traditional and casual wine traditions, while also building upon some of the traditions and favorite foods that come every holiday season from Baltimore's Christmas Village. For the debut season, look for nearly two dozen wines from around the world, European fare, beautiful blooms and flower beds, a charming Historic Carousel, local artists and makers, movie nights, live music and stage performances, games for kids and adults - and unique vibes at the Grape Escape, Picnic Point and Wine Terrace. Full season details, along with the full event schedule, vendor lists, food menus and so much more will be released in April. Visit www.baltimore-wine.com to get more information and connect on social media (@bmore.wine).



"After running nine successful seasons of Christmas Village in Baltimore, we finally made the big decision to bring an exciting new Wine Village concept to the Inner Harbor," said Project Manager Ronja Baumann. "We are excited to expand in Baltimore and make new warm-weather memories with Charm City and the Greater DMV Region! We look forward to debuting something new and exciting that will welcome Baltimore back out under the blue skies along the waterfront. We look forward to offering an opportunity for the community to gather at the Inner Harbor on this last couple long and warm spring days to enjoy a glass of wine, along with some good German comfort food, a great view over the beautiful harbor included. See you in a few weeks and stay tuned for even more details."



Wine Village in Baltimore will bring wines from all around the world to Charm City. The Old World Wines ChÃ¢teau will feature crisp whites, full-bodied reds and rosÃ©s as well as refreshing bubbly wines from Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, and Tuscany. Wines from the growing regions of the USA (CA, WA, OR) will be featured in the New World Wines Villa. Regional wines from the Baltimore Area will be sold at the Maryland Wine Manors booth. Special highlight: the Eiskeller (German for cold room). Traditional German style Wein Bowles (boozy wine coolers) along with ice cold Wine Slushies topped with wine marinated fresh fruit will surely be a good choice on hot May days. Each wine booth will feature Charcuterie to-go packages which compliment the wines - the perfect picnic snack.



The full menu of European and German food includes among others, freshly grilled Bratwurst from a charcoal swivel grill with a side of homemade Sauerkraut or diced pickles or onions, Raclette Cheese sandwiches with various toppings, Belgian Fries, French CrÄ“pes, Danish Stroop Waffles, and a full selection of meat and meat-less Charcuterie Cones to compliment the variety of wines. Charcuterie options are available by the single cone to be enjoyed on their own, or to-share-style as a large group.



In addition to the 10+ wooden vendor booths which offer food and wines, attendees of Wine Village can expect unique shopping opportunities at 18+ local small businesses, makers and international arts and crafts vendors. The full list of vendors will be released in late April.



For the perfect spring aesthetic and vibes, expect a romantic and cozy setting at the Inner Harbor, with the "Wine Terrace" at West Shore Parks lawn being the center point of the festivities. A pop-up garden, complete with live trees and raised garden beds, sun shading umbrellas and pergolas and lit with bistro lights and lampions at night time, will create a neat backdrop for the 40 Austria made picnic tables and countless lawn chairs. Additionally, the "Picnic Point" right in front of the stage and the "Grape Escape", the event's chill out lounge, will offer further seating options, featuring cute picnic blankets and more lawn chairs. West Shore Park's lawn will be framed with wine and European style food booths, with the stage at the lawns south side being its anchor point.



It's the perfect opportunity to enjoy the spring sunshine, so expect scattered floral arrangements along picturesque Inner Harbor views! Relax at one of the many seating, lounging, and picnic areas. Food and drinks can be enjoyed at the family friendly picnic area in front of the stage or the traditional "Wine Terrace" seating area as well as the relaxed chill out area "Grape Escape" with a view over Charm City's Inner Harbor. Come hungry as Wine Village will serve up something for everyone! Bring the entire crew and play a round of cornhole, life sized Jenga or 4-in-a-row, or enjoy a ride on the Historic Carousel. Spend the day shopping and indulging in traditional European Fare, or in the evenings when the waterfront transforms into a dazzling lit entertainment destination. Do all of this while enjoying a glass of wine in the company of our community. Join us as we recreate Baltimore's own version of this timeless German tradition, in true Charm City style. It won't disappoint.



In addition to delicious culinary offerings, a wide wine selection, and a unique portfolio of arts and crafts vendors, Wine Village will feature movie nights on weekdays and live stage performances Fridays through Sundays. Look for a full line-up of musicians and local acts that will perform during the warm evening hours.



Stop by with the entire family and take a ride on the Historic Carousel making long-lasting memories or for an after-work drink.



For background and inspiration, Wine Village will bring together customs, traditions and elements from the wine villages and festivals that dart the wine regions of Germany every springtime through late summer. In the thirteen wine growing regions in Germany, wine has become a huge part of the area's general cultural life. A great way to taste local and international wines in Germany the traditional way, is to attend one of the over 1,000 wine villages organized throughout the entire country. Some of the wine events only last a few hours or one day. But the most famous and biggest ones, like the Stuttgarter or WÃ¼rzburger Wine Village, last days and weeks, often combined with a festival-like atmosphere and live performances. These local festivities in charming villages along the Rhine, Moselle, Elbe and Maine rivers offer a breathtaking scenery that can now be discovered in Baltimore's Inner Harbor. Relax and enjoy a day out with friends and family.



Locals and visitors will get a chance to experience Baltimore's first German Wine Village in a fun, casual, waterfront setting. Come celebrate the first warm spring days and nights at Charm City's Wine Village. Full season details, along with the full event schedule, vendor lists, food menus and so much more will be released in April. Visit www.baltimore-wine.com to get more information and connect on social media (@bmore.wine).

2023 EVENT DATES:



First Day: Thursday, May 11th

Mother's Day Festivities: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Last Day: Monday, May 29th (Memorial Day)

Open every day



2023 HOURS:

Monday to Thursday, 3:00pm - 10:00pm

Friday to Sunday, 1:00pm - 10:00pm

Mothers Day, 1:00pm - 10:00pm

Memorial Day, 1:00pm - 10:00pm



LOCATION:

501 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230

(West Side of Baltimore's Inner Harbor)



ADMISSION:

Wine Village in Baltimore is free to the public, with food and drinks pay as you go.



COVID-19:

Exposure to COVID-19 is an inherent risk in any public location where people are present; we cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit. The CDC advises that older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from Coronavirus. Guests should evaluate their own risk in determining whether to attend. People who show no symptoms can spread Coronavirus if they are infected, any interaction with the general public poses an elevated risk of being exposed to Coronavirus. By coming to the market, you acknowledge and agree that you assume these inherent risks associated with attendance.



SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES:

bmore.wine on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok