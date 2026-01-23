Cumberland Theatre to Open 38th Season with HEARTBREAK HOTEL Musical

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Cumberland Theatre will officially open their 38th Season with the smash hit musical Heartbreak Hotel on Friday, January 30th. The show is being sponsored by Mary Splain Shrout and will run for 10 performances.

His singular name still evokes immediate recognition from people all over the world. Written by David Abbinanti and Sean Cercone (a Frostburg State University alum), this official Elvis Presley bio-musical takes a closer look at the rock star and incomparable icon whose impact shaped the history of music and culture. Trapped in a moment of crisis, his younger self guides him through pivotal moments of his life that led him to become "The King of Rock and Roll." Heartbreak Hotel features over 40 Elvis hits and iconic songs including, "That's All Right," "All Shook Up," "Heartbreak Hotel," "Burning Love," "Good Rockin' Tonight," "Hound Dog," "Love Me Tender," "Don't Be Cruel," "Jailhouse Rock," "Are You Lonesome," and "Blue Suede Shoes." The show recently completed a successful Australian tour.

CT's upcoming rendition features both local and visiting actors and marks the return of guest director and choreographer Dennis Clark, who directed and choreographed last season's production of Jersey Boys. He is an adjunct in the Theater Department at Utica University and a proud member of Actors Equity. He was the first full time Artistic Director of the Ritz Theater in Sheffield, AL. Clark has also taught and directed shows for the Walnut Hill School For the Arts and Stagedoor Manor. He also serves as the Vice President of the Board of Directors for Fort Salem Theatre Co..

Playing the role of Elvis Presley and making his CT debut will be Michael Mariniello. Currently based in New York City, Mariniello is a recent graduate of Oklahoma City University. Also making their CT debuts will be Michaela McGarel (Priscilla/Ensemble), Ty Roberson (Reverend/Otis/Ensemble), Meredith Charbonnet (Anne Margaret/Dixie/Ensemble), Ambroja Ferguson (Betty/Sister Tharpe/Ensemble) and Will Pearce (Scotty/Ensemble). Playing young Elvis and also making his Cumberland debut will be Ronald Yinkey.

Returning to the CT stage will be local actors Savannah Tagliaferro (Gladys/Ensemble), Brian Records (Sam Phillips/Sinatra/Ensemble) and Joel Hoover (Colonel Parker/Ensemble). The 10-person cast will play a variety of roles throughout the production.

LeaAnn Alter will serve as musical director and the show will feature a live band consisting of Dave Armbruster, Mark Kolwolski, Zach Dodge and Kelly Schrecengost. The design team for the show is comprised of Rhett Wolford (set and lighting design), Jennifer Clark (costume design) Kyle Wolford (sound design) and Kimberli Rowley (props coordinator). Anika Jones is serving as the stage manager and assisting with props coordination.

A preview performance will be held Thursday, January 29th at 8:00 pm. Following the preview, performances are January 30st - February 15th with Friday and Saturday performances at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm.

A special VIP ticket option is available which includes front row cabaret table seating, a drink tickets and light snacks. This option is limited to only twelve seats per performance. The VIP Star Box is also available to book by visiting the theatre's website.