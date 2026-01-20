Maryland Ensemble Theatre To Present SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Maryland Ensemble Theatre will present SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS, a comedy by Bess Wohl, running February 13 through March 15 at the company’s downtown Frederick venue.

Directed by Peter Wray, the play is set at a rustic retreat center where six strangers gather for a weekend of silent meditation. As the group commits to staying mostly quiet, tensions surface, relationships evolve, and humor emerges through physicality, gesture, and the occasional carefully placed sound. The production examines how people connect when language is limited, balancing comedy with moments of vulnerability.

The cast includes Mallorie Stern as Alicia, Lisa Burl as Joan, Julie Herber as Judy, Adam R. Adkins as Ned, Willem Rogers as Jan, Fred Fletcher-Jackson as Rodney, and Matt Harris as Teacher. Swings for the production are Katie Martin (Joan/Alicia), Elisa Rodero (Judy/Teacher), and Eric Jones (Ned/Rodney/Jan).

The creative team features Peter Wray as director, Shayden Jamison as stage manager, Rebecca Carroll as assistant stage manager, Matt Vance as set designer, Will Heyser-Paone as lighting designer, Tom Majarov as sound designer, Madeleine Davis as costume designer, Lori Boyd as props designer, and Mallory Shear as intimacy and fight choreographer.

Performances take place Thursday through Saturday evenings with Sunday matinees. Small Mouth Sounds contains adult themes and is recommended for mature audiences.