HAVANA HOP By Paige Hernandez To Play Imagination Stage

Imagination Stage will present HAVANA HOP, the autobiographical performance piece written and performed by Paige Hernandez, in the Annette M. and Theodore N. Lerner Family Theatre. The production will run February 14 through March 7 and is recommended for audiences ages five and up.

In Havana Hop, Hernandez draws from her childhood to tell the story of Yeila, a young girl who dreams of becoming a superstar but struggles with stage fright. Guided by her mother and mentors, Yeila begins to discover her own voice. A visit to her grandmother in Cuba helps her blend hip-hop with salsa influences, embracing her multicultural heritage and building confidence through movement and music. The piece is designed as an interactive experience, inviting audience participation throughout the performance.

The work has toured nationally to venues including Lincoln Center and Seattle Children’s Theatre. Hernandez was recognized in 2023 as the inaugural recipient of the Victor Shargai Leadership Award and currently serves as Associate Artistic Director of Everyman Theatre.

“We’ve known and worked with Paige for 20 years, and are thrilled to have her work on our stage,” said Kathryn Chase Bryer, Director of Theatre at Imagination Stage. “The show’s interactivity and celebration of cultural identity make it both empowering and engaging for young audiences.”

The production features music by Nick tha 1da and Kris Funn, lighting design by Dominic DeSalvio, and stage management by Samantha Leahan. At select performances, the role of Yeila will be performed by Pepin. Havana Hop is accessible to both Spanish- and English-speaking audiences.

Public performances take place Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets start at $15, with group rates available. Imagination Stage will offer ASL-interpreted and sensory-friendly/inclusive performances as part of its Access & Inclusion programming.