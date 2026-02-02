DANCE NATION Opens At Fells Point Corner Theatre

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Fells Point Corner Theatre will present the Baltimore premiere of Dance Nation by Clare Barron, opening February 13 and running through March 8, 2026. The production is directed by Genevieve de Mahy, marking her return to the Baltimore theatre scene.

A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Dance Nation examines ambition, competition, and identity through the lens of a pre-teen competitive dance team. Set within the heightened world of youth dance culture, the play interrogates desire, power, and the pressure to succeed, blending humor with moments of confrontation and emotional intensity.

The production was developed through a collaborative rehearsal process that brought performers, designers, and creative staff into shared conversation throughout development. The creative team includes Chuck Green as stage manager, Mari-Andrea Travis as choreographer, Abby Dobry as assistant director, Michael Vincent handling scenic and lighting design, Charlie Viola as sound designer, Kay-Megan Washington as intimacy director, Penelope Chan as assistant stage manager, and Laura Malkus as producer.

The cast features Eesha Gupta, J. Purnell-Hargrove, Barbara Madison Hauck, Tash Hawkins, Marcus King, Laura Malkus, Courtney Proctor, Danielle Sumaryo, and Meghan Stanton Ziccardi.

Dance Nation will be presented at Fells Point Corner Theatre, located at 251 S. Ann Street in Baltimore. Performances run on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. A Pay-What-You-Can preview performance will take place on Wednesday, February 12, at 8:00 p.m.

The production is intended for adult audiences and contains explicit material. Patrons may request a full content advisory by contacting the theatre directly.

DANCE NATION

By Clare Barron

Directed by Genevieve de Mahy

Venue: Fells Point Corner Theatre

251 S. Ann Street, Baltimore, MD

Run: February 13–March 8, 2026

Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00 p.m.

Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Special Performance:

Pay-What-You-Can Preview – February 12 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets and additional information are available through the theatre’s official box office.