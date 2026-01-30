Vagabond Players Will Present ARSENIC AND OLD LACE This February

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Murder, mayhem, and impeccable farce take center stage as Vagabond Players brings Joseph Kesselring's classic ARSENIC AND OLD LACE to the stage Feb. 20 through March 15, 2026. Directed by Katie Sheldon in her Vagabond Players directorial debut, the production marks the third offering of the company's milestone 110th season.

Meet Aunt Abby and Aunt Martha Brewster—two of the sweetest homicidal maniacs you'll ever encounter. Only please don't let them talk you into a glass of their homemade elderberry wine, because you probably won't live to regret it! As the corpses begin to pile up, so does nephew Mortimer Brewster's panic—not just in trying to fend off the police, but also his prodigal brother, Jonathan, a murderous gangster with a scary new face and a body count that rivals his aunts'.

It may not seem hilarious that a dozen men succumb to one of the most unlikely murder plots ever perpetrated in Brooklyn, N.Y., but ARSENIC AND OLD LACE remains one of American theatre's most enduring comedies, which exposes the insanity and dark secrets that lie hidden beneath the veneer of an ordinary, folksy all-American family.

“At some time there may have been a funnier murder charade than Arsenic and Old Lace…[but] Joseph Kesselring has written one so funny that none of us will ever forget it.” - New York Times

With its iconic characters, rapid-fire dialogue, and escalating insanity, ARSENIC AND OLD LACE is a must-see for comedy lovers, classic theatre fans, and anyone who enjoys their laughs served with a side of murder.

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE runs Feb. 20 – March 15, 2026, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. And check out a special “Thursdays on Broadway” performance March 12 at 8 p.m. when all tickets are just $12.

For tickets, cast and show info visit www.vagabondplayers.org. Special discounts and group rates are available online.

Located in the heart of Baltimore's historic Fells Point, Vagabond Players continues its tradition of bold, intimate theater that sparks conversation and celebrates artistic freedom. Now in its 110th season, the company remains a cornerstone of Baltimore's performing arts scene.