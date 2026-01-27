Everyman Theatre and YPT Will Stage RIOT: THE BEAT OF FREDDIE GRAY

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Everyman Theatre, in collaboration with Young Playwrights’ Theater (YPT), is proud to announce a special one-night-only performance of Riot: The Beat of Freddie Gray on Monday, February 9, 2026, at 7pm.

Written and performed by Baltimore native and Howard University graduate Ty’Ree Hope Davis, this multidisciplinary solo work blends hip-hop, theater, and storytelling to honor the legacy of Freddie Gray. The production is directed by YPT Artistic Director Farah Lawal Harris, an accomplished director, teaching artist, and cultural leader, brings a commitment to authentic and resonant storytelling to the stage. With a deep commitment to social justice and youth empowerment through the arts, she utilizes theater as a dynamic catalyst for community transformation and dialogue.

Riot: The Beat of Freddie Gray follows the story of Freddie Gray, a young Black man who died of fatal injuries while in Baltimore police custody in 2015, and Ty, a middle school student who witnessed Freddie’s death. Freddie, unaware that he is dead, attempts to write a hit song, but struggles to recall a specific beat he knows is crucial. This leads Freddie and Ty to delve into the past, piecing together memories and flashbacks leading to Freddie’s wrongful arrest, the brutality he endured, and the injustice that ultimately led to his death. The play explores themes of memory, resilience, and the fight for justice, culminating in a powerful realization that Freddie’s heartbeat lives on in the collective spirit of those who continue to fight for change.

This production, supported in part by a grant from the Children's Theatre Foundation of America, innovatively blends performance with interactive rhythm. The audience is essential to the experience, acting as the show's "heartbeat" through participatory chants that symbolize community resilience and the ongoing fight for justice. The work is a perfect match for YPT’s mission to elevate important youth voices on professional stages, as Davis—a professional actor and activist—expertly brings together art and social change.

“We are honored to partner with YPT to bring Ty’Ree’s vital work to Everyman,” says Everyman Director of Education Joseph W. Ritsch. “RIOT is a perfect example of how theater that is ‘Built in Baltimore’ can tackle our city’s complex history with grace and power.

“By inviting the audience to serve as the show’s heartbeat, Ty’Ree fosters a vital dialogue centered on justice and the unyielding resilience of our youth,” remarks Farah Lawal Harris, Artistic Director of Young Playwrights’ Theater (YPT). “It is a powerful reminder that our stories don't just exist on a stage—they live and breathe within the community.”

The inspiration behind RIOT springs from Ty’Ree’s response to Freddie Gray’s death, Baltimore’s social upheaval, and a desire to use the formal power of Hip‑Hop‑infused solo performance to restore the beat—both literally and symbolically—to a story and a community. The event is scheduled for Monday, February 9, 2026, at 7:00 PM EST and will be held at the Everyman Theatre, located at 315 West Fayette St., Baltimore, MD 21201. Tickets are available for both in-person attendance and livestream viewing via HERE.

“RIOT uses Hip-Hop storytelling to explore the raw reality of how we remember our history. I am honored to present this play at Everyman, specifically for the youth who need—and deserve—a stage to process their world. This project is about more than performance; it’s about providing a space for healing and collective growth. Inspired by the life and impact of Freddie Gray, this journey has reinforced a singular truth: art is our vehicle for rising, but community is the key to our conquest.” states, Davis.