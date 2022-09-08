Way Off Broadway Announces 2023 Season

Following a year that has seen a strong return of audiences to live performances, The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre is looking toward its 29th season of bringing live Broadway-style entertainment to the Frederick stage with the announcement of its 2023 Mainstage Season.

Kicking off in January, Way Off Broadway's 2023 Season will begin with the Lerner & Loewe classic, Camelot. The spring will welcome the hilarious musical Church Basement Ladies to the stage. Followed by How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in the summer. The theatre will then present the area premiere of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. For the holidays, Jingle Jingle All the Way will take the stage.

Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT

January 13 - February 25, 2023

An idealistic young King Arthur hopes to create a kingdom built on honor and dignity, embodied by his Knights of The Round Table. His Ideals, however, are tested when his lovely queen, Guinevere, falls in love with the young Knight, Lancelot, and the fate of the kingdom hangs in the balance. The legendary love triangle of King Arthur, Guinevere and Sir Lancelot leaps from the pages of T.H. White's novel in Lerner and Loewe's award-winning, soaring musical.

CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES

March 31 - May 20, 2023

In 1965 rural Minnesota, the ladies of the local Lutheran church fortify their flock with love, wisdom, and the food they prepare in the church's basement kitchen. In Church Basement Ladies we meet the pastor, three cooks, and one daughter who run the kitchen and care for the congregation. This funny musical comedy sees the four women handle a Lutefisk Dinner, a funeral, an Easter Fundraiser, and, of course, a wedding.

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING

June 23 - August 12, 2023

Power, sex, ambition, greed... It's just another day at the office in this classic satire of big business. A clever lampoon of life in the corporate world, How to Succeed... follows the rise of J. Pierrepont Finch, who uses a little handbook to climb the corporate ladder from lowly window washer to high-powered executive, tackling such familiar but potent dangers as the aggressively compliant "company man," backstabbing coworkers, caffeine addiction and, of course, true love.

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

September 1 - October 21, 2023

A distant heir to the D'Ysquith family fortune sets out to speed up the line of succession by using a great deal of charm...and a dash of murder. A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is a murderous romp filled with unforgettable music and non-stop laughs as low-born Monty Navarro designs a plan to knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst. And what of love? Because murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind...

JINGLE JINGLE ALL THE WAY

November 25 - December 23, 2023

Every year Way Off Broadway brings a brand new Christmas production to the stage, making it the perfect place to celebrate the holidays with family and friends. The most joyous time of the year, the magic of the season makes anything possible. Always the most popular of the year, blending songs and music from Christmases past and present, the show is perfect for the entire family.

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre is a unique entertainment destination in the region, combining both a delicious dinner with live theatrical entertainment. While at one time the majority of the theatre's guests came from Frederick County, over recent seasons, Way Off Broadway has become a true regional theatre, welcoming guests from all over the tri-state area. At the same time, Way Off Broadway's performers also come from all over the region and as far away as New York, Colorado, and Florida.

In addition to its Mainstage Season, Way Off Broadway's 2023 schedule will also include a number of special events throughout the year.

Way Off Broadway has performances every Friday and Saturday evening and matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sunday of each month. For evening performances, guests arrive for dinner at 6:00 p.m. with the show beginning at 8:00 p.m. For matinees, guests arrive for lunch at 12:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 2:15 p.m. Regular priced tickets on a Friday evening or Sunday matinee are $55 per person; on a Saturday, tickets are $59 per person. Season Subscriptions are currently on sale.

To learn more about Way Off Broadway's 2023 Season, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.