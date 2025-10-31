Video: Nova Y. Payton Performs 'Before The Parade Passes By' from HELLO, DOLLY!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch Nova Y. Payton, who plays Dolly Gallagher Levi in Olney Theater's Hello, Dolly!, performs a special cabaret version of the Act I-closing number "Before The Parade Passes By." The production is directed by Kevin S. McAllister, choreographed by Eamon Foley, and music direction by Christopher Youstra.

The cast of Olney Theatre's production also includes Moses Villarama as Horace Vandergelder, Michael Perrie Jr. and Rick DeVon Hall as Cornelius and Barnaby, Caitlin Brooke and Alex De Bard as Irene Molloy and Minnie Fay, and Wood Van Meter as Ambrose Kemper. Anna Maria C. Ferrari plays Ermengarde, Montel B. Butler appears as Rudolph the maitre’d, and Karen Vincent portrays Ernestina Money while also serving as the understudy for Dolly. The ensemble features Eve Dillingham, Ciara Hargrove, Delaney Jackson, Alyssa Enita Stanford, Taryn Smithson, Ava Wilson, Quadry Brown, Patrick Leonardo Casimir, Matthew Millin, Robert Mintz, Nico Nazal, and Eli Schulman, with Emmy J. Lane and James B. Mernin as swings for the nine-week run.

Joining McAllister, Foley, and Youstra on the creative team are Riw Rakkulchon (Scenic Designer), Paris Francesca and Julie Cray-Leong (Co-Costume Designers), Rueben D. Echoles (Wig Designer), Christina Watanabe (Lighting Designer), and Matthew Rowe (Sound Designer). Ben Walsh is the Production Stage Manager, with Assistant Stage Managers Fior Tat, and Kate Kilbane.