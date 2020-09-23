The Scattered Players Present The World Premiere Of ​THE BATTLE OF BROKEN MIRRORS

Shows run October 2, 2020 - November 1, 2020, on Friday, Saturday, and Sundays.

From the creators of Shattered Space, The Scattered Players present their second show: THE BATTLE OF BROKEN MIRRORS - A Live, Virtual, Interactive Online Show.

The Battle of Broken Mirrors is a devised, collaborative show directed by Deirdre McAllister & Shattered Space alum Teresa Attridge. Conceived by Brett Messiora & expanded lore by Teresa Attridge, our show takes its audiences on an immersive journey inspired by the folktale "The Fauna of Mirrors: The Legend of Huang Di." Rorrim, the World of Magic, and Aerith, the World of Alchemy (our world) originally existed in harmony together. When The Tiger, an elemental Evil, nearly destroyed us both, Emperor Huang Di saved our world from The Tiger by sealing our mirror portals, abandoning our alliance with Rorrim. Likewise, they too sealed themselves away, trapping The Tiger in a realm called The In | Between. Now, The Tiger is threatening to break out of The In | Between and feed on our fear, rage, sorrow, and hatred once more - and ultimately drive both worlds to destruction.

To defend the balance of the universe, the people of Earth are called upon to join members of The Heart of the Dragon, a secret society in Rorrim, to fight against The Tiger. Acting as allies, audience members will travel with a Guide to call upon the mythical beings of Rorrim and enlist their aid in the fight against evil.

Lead Engineer Chris Uehlinger will be building upon his innovative custom 3D web interface to create a stunning virtual room of refractions. At the start of the show, audience members will dive into the deep history of Rorrim and the war of The Night of No Reflection. Then, their Guide will take them to The In | Between to access the mirror portals to other realms. A completely immersive, interactive online experience, The Battle of Broken Mirrors combines the electricity of live performance with the fantasia of myth and legend.

Maximum capacity per show is thirty, with audience members divided into six adventuring parties. In each party of five, audience members will be accompanied by one member from The Heart of the Dragon as they work together to enlist the aid of the magical folk of Rorrim.

Participants can access the show via a web browser, with a desktop computer, laptop, or a high powered tablet. It will require audio & video access. No other equipment or applications will be necessary.

The Battle of Broken Mirrors will be running campaigns two times per show date, approximately 1hr 30 minutes run time. Shows run October 2, 2020 - November 1, 2020, on Friday, Saturday, and Sundays. Audience members can book their own adventuring party of five people by emailing thescatteredplayers@gmail.com

