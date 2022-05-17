The Howard County Arts Council Announces Call To Artists For Cultural Arts Showcase 2022

The Howard County Arts Council is seeking artist applications for its annual Cultural Arts Showcase, presented in partnership with the Recreation & Leisure Service Branch (RALS) of the Maryland Recreation & Parks Association (MRPA). The event will be held at Howard County Center for the Arts at 8510 High Ridge Road in Ellicott City on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

The Cultural Arts Showcase is a program to assist schools and civic organizations in identifying performing, visual and literary artists for workshops, performances, demonstrations, and in-school residencies. Attendees of Showcase include cultural arts representatives, PTA Representatives, festival and special event coordinators from Recreation and Parks, and other members of the community. The deadline to apply is August 1, 2022. Interested artists should visit the Opportunities for Artists & Arts Groups section at hocoarts.org for more information and to apply online.