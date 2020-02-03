The Howard Community College Dance Program Will Host Community Dance Festival Gala Concert

The Howard Community College (HCC) Dance Program, with the support of the Howard County Arts Council, will present its 12th annual Howard County Community Dance Festival Gala Concert on Saturday, February 8, 2020, continuing the tradition of bringing compelling dance to the greater Baltimore region. This captivatingly eclectic concert will feature the work of professional dance artists from the Baltimore area, as well as Rhode Island, New York, Washington, DC, and the HCC Dance Program.

The Gala performers and choreographers boldly explore themes and subjects of the natural world as well as the social, cultural, and physical capacities of the human experience. This year's program includes performances from KanKouran West African Dance Company (DC), Buglisi Dance Theatre (NYC), Island Moving Company (RI), Miguel Ledesma (MD), Full Circle Dance Company (Baltimore), and Alex J. Krebs (HCC Dance Program). The evening will feature live music and celebrate the human spirit through a compelling diversity of dance forms and expressions.

The Gala Concert begins at 7 p.m. in HCC's Smith Theatre, located within the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center (HVPA), 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Maryland. The Gala Concert is part of the two-day Howard County Community Dance Festival, which serves area dancers as young as eleven years old.

Tickets are $10 for general admission. To purchase tickets, visit howardcc.edu/boxoffice or call 443-518-1500. Box office hours are Tuesday through Friday, 12-5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to show time.

ARTISTIC TEAM

Artistic Direction by: Darion Smith

Lighting Design by: Peter Leibold

Production Management by: Seth Schwartz

Stage Management by: Sarah Chapin

About the Dance Program

The Howard Community College dance program provides students with a comprehensive education that prepares them for transfer into a bachelor's degree program at a four-year college or university. Dance faculty are dedicated to students, assessing their progress and meeting their needs. The program hosts the Howard County Community Dance Festival, offers master classes taught by locally and internationally renowned artists and opportunities for students to perform at such events as the Dance Company concert and the Dance Student Showcase.

About the Howard County Arts Council

The mission of the council is to serve the citizens of Howard County by fostering the arts, artists and arts organizations with its core purpose to connect people and the arts. Integration, collaboration, innovation and inclusion make up the core values of the arts council.

About HCC

Since 1970, Howard Community College (HCC) has been a preferred college choice for students and families in Howard County, Maryland. A public community college, HCC offers associate degree and certificate programs, as well as workforce development training and continuing education classes, to nearly 30,000 credit and noncredit students each year. HCC received the 2019 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation's only presidential-level honor for performance excellence in organizations.





