The Collective Has Postponed Upcoming Performances

The Collective has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

Due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus, and for the safety of our artists, staff, and audiences, we are postponing The Collective's production of Furthermore, also, too, scheduled for March 20 & 21, VTDance/Vincent E. Thomas' In the Company of ... Moving Dialogues Part II, March 28 & 29, and the Pink Moon Dance Festival, from BlueShift Dance and Human Landscape Dance, March 30 - April 5. We are currently in the process of rescheduling, and further information will be announced as soon as possible.

Most likely, these will not be the only postponements. We are currently monitoring the situation and are in discussions with all our upcoming artists as to the safest and best path forward.

This is a very difficult time everyone. All our lives have been upended by this pandemic. It is hitting the arts community especially hard. If you have already purchased tickets for a postponed production we will be offering refunds, or honoring them for the rescheduled shows. You may also choose to convert your ticket purchase to a donation. And if you haven't purchased tickets yet, and are able, please consider making a financial donation. Every little bit will help.

Thank you for your support of Theatre Project and our wonderfully talented artists. We're going get through this together. Stay safe. We WILL see you soon!





