THE ELVES WHO SAVED CHRISTMAS - A New Family Theatre Holiday Musical Comes To Way Off Broadway

Nov. 04, 2022  

Christmas is always the busiest time of the year at The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre. In addition to the theatre's Mainstage Christmas production, it offers several special events for the holiday season.

This year's Family Theatre presentation will be the limited run of the brand new children's musical The Elves Who Saved Christmas.

In the show, when Mayor Winnifred Wannatalk outlaws Christmas in Littletown U.S.A., it's up to Ginger Snap and Graham Cracker, two of Santa's elves, to save the day -- Christmas Day to be specific. The Elves Who Saved Christmas is the second installment of Way Off Broadway's North Pole Series, following the 2015 premiere of The Great Elf Adventure. Both stage shows have featured elves who audience members have gotten to know over the years from Way Off Broadway's annual Breakfast with Santa (and Mrs. Claus) and have taken on lives of their own.

Leading this year's elf mis-adventure are Megan E. West as Ginger Snap and Joey Leavitt as Graham Cracker. Joining them on stage are Jessica Billones as Mrs. Andrews, Bill Kiska as Postman Morgan, and Bekah Burgoon as Veronica. Having recently moved back to the area, Sarah Biggs returns to the Family Theatre stage to take on the role of Mayor Winnifred Wannatalk.

"Writing the North Pole shows is so much fun," Kiska says, "because regulars at Way Off Broadway's Breakfast with Santa have gotten to know some of these characters because they have been around since the very first breakfast in 2002. In a full stage show, they get to really see these comical elves in action."

The Elves Who Saved Christmas runs December 3rd - 21st, with performances every Saturday afternoon, a Sunday matinee on December 11th, and an early evening performance on Wednesday, December 21st. Tickets for all of the performances are $22 and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at (301) 662-6600.

To learn more about The Elves Who Saved Christmas, or any of Way Off Broadway's productions, including its upcoming 2023 Season, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.




