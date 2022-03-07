Summer Theater Camps Announced At Slayton House Theater

After several years of covid-related changes, Slayton House Theater's community favorite summer camps are back in person. This year, the've partnered with local professional theater groups, Schoolhouse Theater Arts and Spotlighters Theater to create a uniquely robust musical theater experience for rising 2nd - 8th graders.

After several years of staring at computer screens and social isolation, campers will get back to learning and playing with peers - improving social skills and building confidence! Mimi Chiarella from Schoolhouse Theater Arts states "These camps are perfect for any child who loves to sing, act, dance, or just perform!"

Current sessions include:

August 8-12: Rockin' Broadway Revue

August 15-19: Monologues, Scenes, and Songs

August 22-26: It Takes a Cast to Make a Show!

(July sessions coming soon!)

Each of the above camp session costs $300 per camper and will culminate in a final performance where each camper will take part. Camps will be held M-F 9am-3pm at Slayton House Theater - 10400 Cross Fox Lane, Columbia, MD.

Register at http://campofthearts.com/

For more information, please contact Lisa Kim at 410-730-3987 or e-mail events@wildelake.org.