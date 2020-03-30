Single Carrot Theatre to Present WE BROKE UP Online

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Single Carrot Theatre will be live streaming We Broke Up.

They announced via their website:

How do you create community in the time of social distancing? How do you process grief in a digital world?

Everyone's favorite vlogging couple just broke up, and they're here-streaming live-to tell you all about it. In a climate of social distancing, this play, created for digital performance, explores the world of social-media celebrities and challenges our addictive consumption of the private lives of strangers, revealing that the distance between genuine vulnerability and performative pain is far greater than the inches between one's face and their computer screen.

For more information visit https://singlecarrot.com/webrokeup.





