Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Sets Auditions at Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre continues its 2025 Season, the theatre is preparing to begin production on its summer production of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella – The Broadway Musical. Auditions for the show will be held on Monday, April 14th beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the theatre.

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella - The Broadway Musical is the 2013 Broadway adaptation of the classic musical that tells the timeless story of a kind and mistreated young woman who, with the help of her Fairy Godmother, is able to attend the royal ball where she captivates the heart of the Prince, while opening his eyes to injustices throughout his kingdom. With a revised book by Douglas Carter Beane, this is a fresh-telling of a favorite tale.

Those interested in auditioning should bring a headshot and resume, as well as 16 bars of prepared musical, and be ready to sing, read from the script, and dance. All roles are open and non-union-paying. Those auditioning should be at least 16 years old. No appointments are necessary and an accompanist will be provided. A Character Breakdown can be found on the theatre’s Auditions Page at wayoffbroadway.com.

This version of Cinderella has music by Richard Rodgers and an original book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, with revisions by Douglas Carter Beane. Way Off Broadway’s production is under the direction of Bill Kiska, the theatre’s Executive Producer, with music direction by Tina M. Bruley and choreography by Dee Buchanan. The show will run June 20 – August 16, 2025 with performance every Friday and Saturday evening and matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sundays of month.

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, under the direction of the Kiska family since 2002, celebrated its 30th anniversary of bringing live theater to the stage during the 2024 Season. Since it first opened in 1995, the theatre has been a leader in the area’s theatre community, proudly bringing both classic musicals, as well as regional and area premieres to the Frederick stage.

Productions have included Diana – The Musical, Mary Poppins, Mamma Mia!, Disney’s Beauty & the Beast, Sister Act, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Monty Python’s SPAMALOT, Noises Off, The Addams Family, Les Misérables, Sunset Boulevard, Legally Blonde, Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5: The Musical, Hairspray, South Pacific, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Mel Brooks’ The Producers, CATS, The Wedding Singer, Evita, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, Grease, La Cage aux Folles, Guys & Dolls, Steel Magnolias, …Forum, Lend Me a Tenor, Joseph…, Blood Brothers, Mame, and 42nd Street. In addition to its regular Mainstage season, Way Off Broadway produces a number of special events throughout the year, including family theatre productions and an annual Breakfast with Santa (and Mrs. Claus).

Through its outside-producing brand, WOB LIVE! Entertainment, Way Off Broadway also presents Marquee Mysteries - an interactive murder mystery series where the audience helps solve the case - not only at the theatre but regularly on the Walkersville Southern Railroad and other venues through the area for private functions.

Comments