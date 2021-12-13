Registration Open For Winter Arts Classes At The Howard County Center For The Arts

Registration has begun for Howard County Arts Council's winter educational programs at the Howard County Center for the Arts in Ellicott City. HCAC offers classes and workshops for lifelong learners from Pre-K through adult. Winter arts programs, open to the public, begin on January 22. Classes run for eight weeks; workshops take place on one or two days.

Winter classes for children include Cartoon Comic Art for ages 9 & up; Saturday Art Studio for ages 5-12; and Young Author's Workshop for ages 9 & up. Fundamentals of Portrait Painting is offered for ages 14 & up and Creative Art Journaling is available for ages 18 & up. Valentine's Day Printmaking Party (Feb. 3), a one-night printmaking workshop, is open to ages 21 & older.

Weekly drop-in sessions, which offer the opportunity to sharpen drawing and painting skills in a relaxed setting, are also available. Options include Gesture and Portrait sessions featuring live models; and Watercolor sessions, to which participants may bring their own artistic inspiration. A monitor coordinates all drop-in sessions but instruction is not provided.

Registration and full class listings are available on the Arts Council website at hocoarts.org/classes. Class brochures are available for pick-up at the Howard County Center for the Arts; requests for a brochure via mail should be directed to 410-313-ARTS (2787). Howard County Arts Council programs are subject to minimum and maximum numbers of students; early registration is recommended. COVID protocols can be found on the website at hocoarts.org/covid-19.