Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ramadan Kareem: Adventure StoryTime Commemorates the Holiday with Qasim Rashid

The debut picture book by human rights activist and attorney Qasim Rashid tells a timely story full of warmth and heart about the observance of Ramadan.

Apr. 12, 2021  

This Sunday, Adventure Theatre will commemorate Ramadan with a StoryTime presentation of Hannah and the Ramadan Gift with Qasim on the eve of Ramadan. The debut picture book by human rights activist and attorney Qasim Rashid tells a timely story full of warmth and heart about the observance of Ramadan and the power of good deeds. StoryTime at Adventure episodes are Sundays at 2PM ET free on Facebook-live.

It's the first day of Ramadan and Hannah wants to be a part of this important month every way she can. But if she's too young to fast, how can she observe Ramadan? By saving the world, Dada Jaan tells her. And so Hannah learns that by helping her friends and neighbors and by showing kindness and generosity, she can make the world a better place.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong sees an important lesson to be learned through observing Ramadan. Says Kong, "What I love about this book is that it's a story of a child wanting to save the world in her special way. The Ramadan theme of showing compassion to our friends and neighbors to make our world a better place is what we hope children and parents will take away from this StoryTime. We can't wait to have Qasim present it to our audience."

Adventure Theatre's StoryTime presentation will premiere free on Facebook on April 18, 2021, at 2PM ET. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Baltimore Stories
Imagination Stage Debuts Original Film 10 SECONDS Photo

Imagination Stage Debuts Original Film 10 SECONDS

Two Strikes Theatre Collective Announces 2021 Season Photo

Two Strikes Theatre Collective Announces 2021 Season

Pianist Brian Ganz PIANOTALK Series Returns to SMCM Photo

Pianist Brian Ganz PIANOTALK Series Returns to SMCM

Student Blog: Whats Next? Photo

Student Blog: What's Next?


More Hot Stories For You

  • Israel Museum, Jerusalem Appoints Chief Curators Of Fine Arts And Jewish Arts & Life
  • Isaac Sutton Will Tour Israeli Stages With TONIGHT A MUSICAL
  • Musical Theatre Returns to Israel With HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!