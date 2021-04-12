Ramadan Kareem: Adventure StoryTime Commemorates the Holiday with Qasim Rashid

This Sunday, Adventure Theatre will commemorate Ramadan with a StoryTime presentation of Hannah and the Ramadan Gift with Qasim on the eve of Ramadan. The debut picture book by human rights activist and attorney Qasim Rashid tells a timely story full of warmth and heart about the observance of Ramadan and the power of good deeds. StoryTime at Adventure episodes are Sundays at 2PM ET free on Facebook-live.

It's the first day of Ramadan and Hannah wants to be a part of this important month every way she can. But if she's too young to fast, how can she observe Ramadan? By saving the world, Dada Jaan tells her. And so Hannah learns that by helping her friends and neighbors and by showing kindness and generosity, she can make the world a better place.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong sees an important lesson to be learned through observing Ramadan. Says Kong, "What I love about this book is that it's a story of a child wanting to save the world in her special way. The Ramadan theme of showing compassion to our friends and neighbors to make our world a better place is what we hope children and parents will take away from this StoryTime. We can't wait to have Qasim present it to our audience."

Adventure Theatre's StoryTime presentation will premiere free on Facebook on April 18, 2021, at 2PM ET. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.