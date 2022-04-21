Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Milburn Stone Theatre Presents FUN HOME

​​Adapted from Alison Bechdel's groundbreaking graphic novel, Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

Apr. 21, 2022  

When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family's Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father's hidden desires. Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

FUN HOME is the winner of five 2015 Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Jeanine Tesori & Lisa Kron) and Best Book (Lisa Kron) and a Finalist for the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Drama .


Fun Home Is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Performance Details:

APRIL 29TH, 30TH & MAY 1ST | Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 2pm

Music by Jeanine Tesori, Book and Lyrics by Lisa Kron, Based on the Graphic Novel by Alison Bechdel

Direction by William Bryant, Music Direction by Laura Hannagan

​Starring (in alphabetical order) Pat Collins, Cameryn Deibler, Mark Dixon, Jeremy Edwards, Allison Graham, Elizabeth Hamill, Ella Hannagan, Marion Jackson & Rachel Pomeranz

​Musical Drama | Recommended for ages 16 and up.

Allison Graham and Mark Dixon

Allison Graham and Mark Dixon

Cameryn Deibler and Mark Dixon

Elizabeth Hamill and Mark Dixon

Allison Graham and Mark Dixon

Allison Graham

Elizabeth Hamill and Marion Jackson

Jeremy Edwards, Cameryn Deibler, Ella Hannagan and Allison Graham

Mark Dixon and Cameryn Deibler

Mark Dixon, Jeremy Edwards, Cameryn Deibler, Ella Hannagan and Allison Graham

Elizabeth Hamill and Marion Jackson



