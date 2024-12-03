Photos: A HANUKKAH CAROL, OR GELT TRIP! THE MUSICAL at Round House Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The highly anticipated world premiere of A Hanukkah Carol, or GELT TRIP! The Musical will recently had its Media Opening at Round House Theatre. Check out all new photos from the event here!

With music by Aaron Kenny, book and lyrics by Rob Berliner, and book and original concept by Harrison Bryan, this musical production, directed and choreographed by Marlo Hunter, is a celebration of Jewish identity and our common humanity that emphasizes the importance of choosing joy and kindness. Please see below for complete program details and ticket information.

Misanthropic millennial influencer Chava Kanipshin’s internet followers are turning into haters. Desperate to regain her popularity, Chava shuns anything and anyone she sees as an obstacle, including her family, friends, and holiday traditions. But on the first night of Hanukkah, Chava is visited by the ghost of deceased social media star Mimi Marley and other spirits who warn her to change her ways—or be cursed forever. The spirits lead Chava on a madcap journey through Hanukkahs past, present, and future to help her reconnect with her spirit of generosity, her Jewish identity, and an appreciation of her real-life supporters. Winner of the Audience Favorite Award at Broadway Shark Tank, A Hanukkah Carol is a heartfelt, family-friendly riff on a holiday classic that celebrates making the world a kinder place.

The cast includes Jordan Friend (Disgraced at NextStop Theatre and the West Coast Tour of Mystic Pizza), Nicole Halmos (The Cake at Prologue and NextStop Theatres and The Alchemist at Shakespeare Theatre Company), Kit Krull (limp wrist on the lever reading at Round House Theatre and She Kills Monsters at Silver Spring Stage), Katrina Michaels (Hoi Polloi at Theatre Row and La Maupin at Lion and Unicorn Theatre [Off-West End]), Steve Routman (Awake & Sing! at Arena Stage and Le Bete on Broadway), Samantha Sayah (Sister Act at Geva Theatre Center and The Buddy Holly Story at Florida Repertory Theatre), and Bekah Zornosa (“We declare you a terrorist…” at Round House Theatre and King Lear at Shakespeare Theatre Company). Understudies for this production include Lily Burka, Brian Lyons-Burke, Sarah Cooney, and Bekah Zornosa. Band members for this production include Marika Countouris, Oliver Dyer, Erika Johnson, Andrea Vercoe, and Patrick Plunk.

The cast is joined by a brilliant creative team, which includes Music Director Caleb Hoyer, Associate Director/Choreographer Caitlin Ort, Scenic Designer Andrew Cohen, Costume Designer Ivania Stack, Lighting Designer Max Doolittle, Sound Designer Scott Stauffer, Illusion Designer Ryan Phillips, Puppet Designer Genna Beth Davidson, Properties Coordinator Andrea “Dre” Moore, Orchestrator Charlie Rosen, Copyist Danielle Gimbal, Keyboard Programmer Randy Cohen, Dramaturg Gabrielle Hoyt, Casting Director Sarah Cooney, Production Stage Manager Che Wernsman, and Assistant Stage Manager Taylor Kiechlin.

A Hanukkah Carol is produced by special arrangement with Daryl Roth, Jim Kierstead, and Feelin' Gelty.

