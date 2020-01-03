Photo Flash: The First Official Look at LITTLE WOMEN - THE BROADWAY MUSICAL at Way Off Broadway

Below are the first official promotional photos of The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre's upcoming production of Little Women - The Broadway Musical.

Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested - her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love.

Way Off Broadway's production runs January 10 - February 22, 2020. For complete details, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.



Jessica Billones and Megan E. West

Megan E. West





