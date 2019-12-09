Photo Flash: Check Out Photos From Everyman Theatre's Production of MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Everyman Theatre continues its 2019/2020 season with Agatha Christie's famous whodunit-the literary, cinematic, and now theatrical classic, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express. Everyman's production, directed by Founding Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi and adapted by noted playwright Ken Ludwig (Lend Me A Tenor, Crazy For You), runs December 3, 2019, through January 5, 2020.

Check out photos below!

It is 1934, and while on holiday in Istanbul, the world's greatest detective-Hercule Poirot (played by Everyman Resident Company Member Bruce Randolph Nelson*†) receives a telegram pleading for his quick return to London to work on a new case. He manages to snag a last-minute ticket to board the ultra-luxe, otherwise fully-booked railway, The Orient Express, thanks to his old buddy Monsieur Bouc (Jefferson A. Russell*†), who works for the train company.





