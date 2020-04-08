Olney Theatre Announces Cancellations And Rescheduled Programs

When the Covid-19 crisis hit in March, Olney Theatre Center had to quickly make difficult decisions to cancel and postpone several productions including The Amateurs and The Humans.

Because the crisis continues to prevent staff and artists from safely returning to work to build sets, rehearse, and prepare for events scheduled in May and June, today Olney Theatre announces the decision to make the following programming changes:

Two Pianos Four Hands, scheduled to open on May 12, has been rescheduled for the 20-21 season, running June 25 - July 18, 2021. Tickets for this special presentation will go on sale June 15. Ticket holders will be contacted directly.

The company will not be able to produce Pippin this season as a full production, but hope to produce it in a future season. However, if circumstances allow, they plan to mount an outdoor, concert version of the show on the weekend of July 18 during its Summerfest Open House. Ticket holders and the public will receive more information as developments warrant.

The May 16th Annual Gala Dinner and Performance featuring Tony-Award winner Patina Miller is canceled. The company is working with Ms. Miller to reschedule her performance for next season.

Summer STOCK camp session #1, which had been scheduled to begin June 22, has been canceled. The Musical Theatre intensive starting July 6, and Summer STOCK camp session #2 beginning July 20, are at this time expected to run as planned. Session #1 families will be contacted shortly.

New Voices for High School students has been canceled.

The Brigadoon concert, scheduled for July 24, is expected to perform as planned. However, should circumstances suggest that an outdoor performance is better for the health and safety of audiences and artists, the company is making plans to move the performance to the Root Family Outdoor Stage. The final status and location of that program will be determined later.

"We hope public health conditions allow us to gather safely in July and August and intend to utilize the Root Family Outdoor Stage and our beautiful 14 acre campus to do so when allowed," the statement read.

Until then, Olney Theatre continues to offer online programming including classes, "Share Your Story," panel discussions and more.

Olney Theatre continues to employ its full-time staff.





