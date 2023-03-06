Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Olney Theatre Adds Performance of KINKY BOOTS to Benefit Local LGBTQ+ Groups

MoCo Pride Center is the latest participant in Olney Theatre’s Community Partners Program.

Mar. 06, 2023  
Olney Theatre Adds Performance of KINKY BOOTS to Benefit Local LGBTQ+ Groups

Olney Theatre Center is adding a performance of its hit production of Kinky Boots on Wednesday, March 22 at 8:00 pm and donating proceeds from the evening to two partner organizations. MoCo Pride Center is the latest participant in Olney Theatre's Community Partners Program, which seeks to deepen the theatre's connections with local non-profits that are aligned with the theatre's mission and values. Parasol Patrol was instrumental in the success of Olney Theatre Center's recent Drag Story Hour event at the Olney branch of the Montgomery County Public Library. More than 100 Parasol Patrol volunteers showed up with rainbow flags and umbrellas to welcome the dozens of families who came to enjoy story hour with Drag Queen D'Manda Martini.

Tickets for the performance are $47-$79 and can be purchased at olneytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 301-924-3400. Discounts are available for students, seniors, active military, and first responders. The production is currently running through March 26 in the Mainstage Theatre.

Debbie Ellinghaus, Olney Theatre's Managing Director said, "The LGBTQ+ community has shown up for Olney Theatre and this production of Kinky Boots and we felt it was important that we give something back to the community. This specially-added performance will be a celebration of all the good this production has achieved and honor the inclusive community we're dedicated to building."

About MoCo Pride Center

The MoCo Pride Center is a 501(c)3 organization designed to serve the LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer) community and its allies in Montgomery County, Maryland. We strive to be the leading organization for LGBTQ resources and advocacy in our county. Our mission is to organize, support, educate, and provide outreach to the LGBTQ community and its allies. LIYT (Live In Your Truth) Programs, our program, and fiscal partner, creates local tv and media, affirming spaces, events, and employment opportunities for LGBTQ and BIPOC intersectional underserved communities throughout Montgomery County, MD, and the DMV.

About Parasol Patrol DMV

Parasol Patrol DMV is dedicated to protecting and supporting LGBTQ+ families and children. Formed as an extension of Drag Story Hour DC MD VA, local volunteers create a rainbow walkway to welcome families to events. Pride flags and umbrellas block children's view of protesters, while upbeat music drowns out hateful chants.




Maryland Ensemble Theatre Presents CRAFT TOWN By Lydia Hadfield, March 30 - Apri Photo
Maryland Ensemble Theatre Presents CRAFT TOWN By Lydia Hadfield, March 30 - April 23
When crime comes to CraftTown, Assistant Manager Scotty DelRio finds a purpose. Can Scotty construct a new identity as a P.I. and sleuth his coworkers' secrets while keeping his own? Comedy and mystery collide in this mid-size retail noir by local playwright and MET Ensemble Member Lydia Hadfield. 
Emerging Artist Studio Opportunity Announced at Howard County Center for the Arts Photo
Emerging Artist Studio Opportunity Announced at Howard County Center for the Arts
The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) is seeking applications from emerging and mid-career artists, for whom a short-term studio placement may make a significant difference to their career development or completion of a project.
Apply Now for Howard County Arts Councils Paint It! Ellicott City 2023 Juried Plein Air Pa Photo
Apply Now for Howard County Arts Council's Paint It! Ellicott City 2023 Juried Plein Air Paint-Out and Exhibition
The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) is seeking artists to take part in Paint It! Ellicott City 2023, its annual, juried plein air paint-out in Ellicott City, Maryland.   
HCAC Announces New Exhibits: Youth Art Month & No Boundaries Photo
HCAC Announces New Exhibits: Youth Art Month & No Boundaries
The Howard County Arts Council will commemorate Youth Art Month with its annual spring exhibit of student artwork in Gallery I at the Howard County Center for the Arts.

More Hot Stories For You


Maryland Ensemble Theatre Presents CRAFT TOWN By Lydia Hadfield, March 30 - April 23Maryland Ensemble Theatre Presents CRAFT TOWN By Lydia Hadfield, March 30 - April 23
March 2, 2023

When crime comes to CraftTown, Assistant Manager Scotty DelRio finds a purpose. Can Scotty construct a new identity as a P.I. and sleuth his coworkers' secrets while keeping his own? Comedy and mystery collide in this mid-size retail noir by local playwright and MET Ensemble Member Lydia Hadfield. 
Emerging Artist Studio Opportunity Announced at Howard County Center for the ArtsEmerging Artist Studio Opportunity Announced at Howard County Center for the Arts
March 1, 2023

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) is seeking applications from emerging and mid-career artists, for whom a short-term studio placement may make a significant difference to their career development or completion of a project.
Apply Now for Howard County Arts Council's Paint It! Ellicott City 2023 Juried Plein Air Paint-Out and ExhibitionApply Now for Howard County Arts Council's Paint It! Ellicott City 2023 Juried Plein Air Paint-Out and Exhibition
March 1, 2023

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) is seeking artists to take part in Paint It! Ellicott City 2023, its annual, juried plein air paint-out in Ellicott City, Maryland.   
CRISIS MODE: Living Pilipino in America Comes to the Strand TheaterCRISIS MODE: Living Pilipino in America Comes to the Strand Theater
February 28, 2023

The Strand Theater Company continues its 15th Anniversary Season as Baltimore's women-centric theatre company with the World Premiere production of  Crisis Mode: Living Pilipino in America, written and performed by Cori Dioquino. Directed by Tara Cariaso. Choreography by Catrece Ann Tipon.
HCAC Announces New Exhibits: Youth Art Month & No BoundariesHCAC Announces New Exhibits: Youth Art Month & No Boundaries
February 28, 2023

The Howard County Arts Council will commemorate Youth Art Month with its annual spring exhibit of student artwork in Gallery I at the Howard County Center for the Arts.
share