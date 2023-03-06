Olney Theatre Adds Performance of KINKY BOOTS to Benefit Local LGBTQ+ Groups

Olney Theatre Center is adding a performance of its hit production of Kinky Boots on Wednesday, March 22 at 8:00 pm and donating proceeds from the evening to two partner organizations. MoCo Pride Center is the latest participant in Olney Theatre's Community Partners Program, which seeks to deepen the theatre's connections with local non-profits that are aligned with the theatre's mission and values. Parasol Patrol was instrumental in the success of Olney Theatre Center's recent Drag Story Hour event at the Olney branch of the Montgomery County Public Library. More than 100 Parasol Patrol volunteers showed up with rainbow flags and umbrellas to welcome the dozens of families who came to enjoy story hour with Drag Queen D'Manda Martini.

Tickets for the performance are $47-$79 and can be purchased at olneytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 301-924-3400. Discounts are available for students, seniors, active military, and first responders. The production is currently running through March 26 in the Mainstage Theatre.

Debbie Ellinghaus, Olney Theatre's Managing Director said, "The LGBTQ+ community has shown up for Olney Theatre and this production of Kinky Boots and we felt it was important that we give something back to the community. This specially-added performance will be a celebration of all the good this production has achieved and honor the inclusive community we're dedicated to building."

About MoCo Pride Center

The MoCo Pride Center is a 501(c)3 organization designed to serve the LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer) community and its allies in Montgomery County, Maryland. We strive to be the leading organization for LGBTQ resources and advocacy in our county. Our mission is to organize, support, educate, and provide outreach to the LGBTQ community and its allies. LIYT (Live In Your Truth) Programs, our program, and fiscal partner, creates local tv and media, affirming spaces, events, and employment opportunities for LGBTQ and BIPOC intersectional underserved communities throughout Montgomery County, MD, and the DMV.

About Parasol Patrol DMV

Parasol Patrol DMV is dedicated to protecting and supporting LGBTQ+ families and children. Formed as an extension of Drag Story Hour DC MD VA, local volunteers create a rainbow walkway to welcome families to events. Pride flags and umbrellas block children's view of protesters, while upbeat music drowns out hateful chants.