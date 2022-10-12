National Philharmonic Concert Schedule Announced For December 2022

The National Philharmonic's (NatPhil) 2022-2023 season continues in December with holiday programming and turns by star guest soloists.

Music Director Piotr Gajewski leads a program of works inspired by Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, with two Russian composers' interpretations of the tragedy bookending the West Side Story Suite by Leonard Bernstein (an orchestral arrangement of the musical's iconic songs). Violinist Sarah Chang returns to NatPhil as featured soloist in the Bernstein.

The following weeks, NatPhil ushers in the holiday season with three performances of Handel's Messiah, led by Stan Engebretson. Soprano Kearstin Piper Brown, mezzo-soprano Lucia Bradford, tenor Norman Shankle, and baritone Jorell Williams join The National Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorale to present the complete oratorio.

Both programs take place at the Music Center at Strathmore in Bethesda, Maryland; one performance of the Messiah takes place at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia.

December 2022 Full Concert Schedule:

Friday, December 9, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. at The Music Center at Strathmore

West Side Story & Romeo + Juliet

Piotr Gajewski, conductor

Sarah Chang, violin

From ballet to Broadway, Shakespeare's most romantic and tragic love story has been interpreted by some of the greatest composers in history. Experience the exquisite Fantasy Overture from Romeo and Juliet by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, a passion piece for National Philharmonic Music Director and Conductor Piotr Gajewski, followed by Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story Suite, arranged by David Newman. Violinist Sarah Chang, a favorite of NatPhil audiences, lends her captivating tone and energizing spirit as the featured soloist for the Bernstein classic. Finally, Gajewski will conduct a performance from Sergei Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet ballet. Bring your loved one and make of your hands one hand while you listen to three distinct yet equally emotional musical interpretations of the bard's most beloved tragedy.

Program:

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Romeo and Juliet Overture - Fantasy

Leonard Bernstein, West Side Story Suite (arr. Newman)

Sergei Prokofiev, Romeo and Juliet Suite

Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. at The Music Center at Strathmore

Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at The Music Center at Strathmore

Friday, December 23, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at Capital One Hall

Handel's Messiah

Stan Engebretson, conductor

Kearstin Piper Brown, soprano

Lucia Bradford, mezzo-soprano

Norman Shankle, tenor

Jorell Williams, baritone

Hallelujah! It's time for to mark the most wonderful time of the year with Handel's Messiah. Messiah is a time-honored tradition that offers the occasion for community to come together and embrace the comfort and joy this holiday classic unfailingly brings every year. We hope your family will join our National Philharmonic family in celebration. 'Tis the season!

Program:

George Frideric Handel, Messiah, HWV 56

Ticket Information

Tickets ($19-$99) are available online at nationalphilharmonic.org. Kids 17 and under can attend National Philharmonic performances for free through the All Kids. All Free. All the Time. initiative.