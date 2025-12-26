Can You Guess Which Shows Are Coming to the Baltimore Hippodrome in 2026/27?

The venue shared a mood board to Instagram with clues of shows that will be announced for their 26/27 season.
The Baltimore Hippodrome is having some fun with its 2026/2027 season announcement, and you can join in! The venue took to Instagram to post a mood board, inviting people to guess which shows will be touring to the venue during its 2026/2027 season.
It was previously announced that the National Tour of Maybe Happy Ending will launch in Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre at The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center.
People in the comments are guessing Hello, Dolly!, Beauty and the Beast, Hell's Kitchen and more. Check out the post here and see if you can take a guess!
Videos