Maryland Opera Announces Two Outdoor Concerts as part of the OPERA IN OCTOBER Series

Concerts take place October 11 and 18.

Maryland Opera has announced two upcoming outdoor concerts as part of its Opera in October series.

Join the company for opera in the outdoors featuring favorite musical moments from classic operas and musicals performed by leading singers accompanied by Maryland Opera Artistic Director James Harp.

Turf Valley

Sunday, October 11, 5:30pm (Rain Date: Wednesday, 10/14)

This event is free but tickets are required. Enjoy the concert from 5:30-6:30pm and stay for dinner at Alexandra's. Make your reservation here. Please bring your own seating.

Catholic Community of St. Francis Xavier

Sunday, October 18, 3:00pm

This event is free but tickets are required. Please bring your own seating.

Learn more at https://www.marylandopera.org/upcoming-performances-2.

