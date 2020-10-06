Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Maryland Opera Announces Two Outdoor Concerts as part of the OPERA IN OCTOBER Series

Article Pixel

Concerts take place October 11 and 18.

Oct. 6, 2020  

Maryland Opera has announced two upcoming outdoor concerts as part of its Opera in October series.

Join the company for opera in the outdoors featuring favorite musical moments from classic operas and musicals performed by leading singers accompanied by Maryland Opera Artistic Director James Harp.

Turf Valley

Sunday, October 11, 5:30pm (Rain Date: Wednesday, 10/14)

This event is free but tickets are required. Enjoy the concert from 5:30-6:30pm and stay for dinner at Alexandra's. Make your reservation here. Please bring your own seating.

Catholic Community of St. Francis Xavier

Sunday, October 18, 3:00pm

This event is free but tickets are required. Please bring your own seating.

Learn more at https://www.marylandopera.org/upcoming-performances-2.



Related Articles View More Baltimore Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Voting Now Open for the Finale of Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
  • Podcast: THE BROADWAY GINGER Tackles LES MISERABLES and PETER PAN in debut episodes
  • 21 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • State Ballet of Georgia Presents DON QUIXOTE