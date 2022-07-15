LEGALLY BLONDE Comes to Hagerstown Next Month

21 years ago, a certain blonde woman won over the hearts of millions of people as she pursed her love all the way to Harvard Law School. It was such a huge hit that it was turned into a Broadway musical and now that musical is making its way to Hagerstown MD.

For those living under a rock, A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde: The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal! Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Award winning theatre, Authentic Community Theatre, will be presenting the show at the historic Maryland Theatre in Hagerstown MD August 12th and 13th. Tickets have been on sale for a month and are going fast.

The show stars ACT favorite Jenn Dickey as the beloved Elle Woods. "Elle Woods on the outside is your typical sorority girl. Deep down, she is so much more than that" Dickey said. "She's naive, quirky, and headstrong! Her character arc is an example to women everywhere". This is the first time Dickey has played Elle. When asked what the biggest difference of what she did then to know Dickey said "The 4 years in between. The last time I played Elle, I was in a completely different place. I was fresh out of college, learning my worth, and a little bit insecure. This time around, I have matured. I understand Elle Woods on a very different level. This is an extremely special role to me as Elle represents everything I wasn't back then, and taught me to become everything I am now". At her side is another ACT staple Jeremy Trammelle who will be playing Emmett Forrest. This is also not his first time playing the role. To top it off, the last time he played the role with Dickey! He said "I am most excited that I get to reprise this role alongside the wonderfully talented and my forever Elle, Jenn Dickey. I feel we are very similar, the character and I, and having an amazing scene partner in Jenn helps me to act with all my heart and soul. Plus, the chance to do it on the Maryland Theater stage, that's a huge bonus"! He also said "I play Emmett as the nerdy underdog who has had to prove himself throughout life. From growing up with his mom to becoming a quirky law student he finally reaches his evolution into the man he wants to be with the help of a certain blonde that changes his outlook on life".

The cast's talent, as usual with ACT, is busting at the seams. ACT has brought in current talent and new talent to round out these larger than life roles. Sloan Huber, last seen in ACT's production of Heathers: The Musical as Heather Duke, is playing Vivienne. She said "she (Vivienne) is a tough cookie but she has a soft side. I enjoy digging into that vulnerability as her character shifts throughout time." Along side Huber is another ACT staple Dalton Korrell playing Professor Callahan. If the name of the show isn't enough to get you to the theatre, he said" The energy and talent people bring to this show is going to be electric".

Act has brought in newcomer Corinthian Carr to play Paulette. "I bring a funny yet compassionate side to this character as she discovers an unexpected love interest. This show is going to be amazing because the talent in this cast is truly amazing! The cast members are dedicated actors who perfect their craft each and every time I see them perform. It's a wonderful process to watch and I'm so proud of each and every cast member that I am blessed to perform with". Of course her love interest is everyone's favorite UPS guy Kyle who is played by ACT Artistic Director Scott Ruble. Ruble who doesn't hit the stage too often said Kyle is "charming, positive, corny kinda guy who loves his job and the people he meets". Another newcomer is hitting the stage with ACT for the first time. Mikayla Gilmer plays Delta Nu sister Serena. She said "Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde musical fans have a picture of how the musical looks in their brain. We take that and turn it up a notch. The show is entertaining, high energy, and tons of fun"! She also shared what it was like to be a newcomer at ACT. She said "I've been a part of many different college and community theatre, but there's something special about ACT. Day 1 people welcomed me with hugs and gratitude. You never feel alone-there is always someone there to talk to, run lines with, or dance with back stage".

The show's director, Robbie Soto, said he "couldn't be happier with the cast. When sitting in the room trying to make these decisions it's never easy. After seeing the chemistry between Jenn and Jeremy it was no longer a question or hard decision. They were both born to play these roles specifically. Of course some people weren't happy but when you see those 2 on stage together, the doubters will be silenced". Soto's team also includes Jenn Reed doing the choreography, Brittany Atwater music directing, Cody James building the set and Lexi Goodreau stage managing the show. "My team is incredible" Soto added. "Jenn's choreography is killer! The set is going to really draw people into the show, the music is beautiful and performed to perfection. I couldn't be more excited to bring this show to Hagerstown!"

ACT will also be working with Tony Award Nominee Laura Bell Bundy personally on the show as she will be teaching a class and getting to know the cast. "Getting tips from Laura Bell is amazing. When people think Elle Woods, they usually think Witherspoon. Theatre people think Laura Bell! The cast being able to work with her is such an amazing opportunity".

While you are there grab tickets to the Saturday Matinee performance of Legally Blonde Jr that will be performed by ACT's kids program.