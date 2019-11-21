Join the Howard County Arts Council for Their Annual Celebration of the Arts

The Howard County Arts Council will once again honor the local arts community's brightest stars at its signature event, the Celebration of the Arts in Howard County! Presented by Howard Bank, the Celebration gala will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 6-10 pm at the Peter and Elizabeth Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center at Howard Community College.

The evening begins with a sumptuous reception featuring culinary delicacies from area restaurants, an art auction of wonderful works by local artists, and musical performances in the Studio Theatre. At 8 pm, guests will be invited to take their seats for the live presentation of the Rising Star Performing Arts Competition and the 2019 Howie Awards. The Arts Council's 2020 Arts Scholarship recipients will also be announced. Tickets will be available for purchase in January 2020.

The Arts Council is pleased to announce that Mary Ann and Chuck Scully will act as Honorary Chairs for the evening. Joseph W. Ritsch, Producing Artist Director, Rep Stage, will serve as Event Emcee.

The Rising Star Performing Arts Competition features up to ten young performing solo artists and/or small ensembles (ages 18-35) who have lived, worked or studied in Howard County. These artists will compete for a no-strings-attached $5,000 professional development award, with the winner selected by the Celebration audience and announced live on stage at the conclusion of the evening!

The Howie Awards are given annually to an Outstanding Artist, Outstanding Arts Educator, and Outstanding Business or Community Supporter of the Arts. Nominees are judged on their contributions and the significant impact they've had on the artistic life of Howard County.

Sponsorship, internship, and volunteer opportunities are available. Celebration tickets are $100 (Reception and live performance in Smith Theatre) and $50 (Reception and simulcast in Studio Theatre). For more information, visit hocoarts.org or call 410-313-ARTS (2787).





