I HOPE THIS FINDS YOU... Continues Single Carrot Theatre's 13th Season

I Hope This Finds You..., a new original collection of interactive, on demand, and live experiences from Single Carrot Theatre, is on sale now, with audiences loving the "mix-tape" feel of curating their own journey. Created by artists within the Single Carrot Ensemble, I Hope This Finds You... runs May - July 2021, with three chapters full of content.

I HOPE THIS FINDS YOU...joyous, wandering, hungry, alone, moving, awake!

This compilation of artistic experiences invites you into the minds and hearts of the Single Carrot ensemble as we bring you a multitude of short pieces reflecting on the last year and the future in front of us. From short films, to artful meal-kits, mock podcasts, interactive exercise class and audio walking tours, this collection is guaranteed to have many things for you to enjoy alone, with loved ones, or people you have been missing.

"The collection of short stories comprising "I Hope This Finds You..." are deeply engaging and very enjoyable. These performances explore the challenges of living through a serious pandemic. For me, the characters seemed to acknowledge, and validate, the intrapersonal impacts of isolation, helplessness, and emotional overload."

Each chapter includes a mix of both On-Demand and Live Experiences. On-Demand experiences include various media (short film, audio podcasts, etc) to be enjoyed whenever you want. Live experiences require participation at specific times. You may purchase tickets in packages or you may purchase tickets for individual experiences. https://singlecarrot.com/i-hope-this-finds-you.