Howard County Arts Council's 23rd Annual Celebration of the Arts is Calling for Volunteers

The Howard County Arts Council is seeking volunteers to assist at the 23rd annual Celebration of the Arts gala on March 28, 2020 at the Peter and Elizabeth Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center, Howard Community College, Columbia. Volunteer opportunities are available in a variety of areas including Reception, Performance, Art Auction, Set-up, etc. This is a great chance to get involved and support one of Howard County's premier art events and have fun while doing it!

The Celebration is a multi-faceted signature event, showcasing and promoting the arts while raising funds in support of the arts, artists, and arts organizations in Howard County. The evening features a reception from 6-8 p.m. with fine food from area restaurants, a gala art auction, and musical performances. At 8 p.m., guests will take their seats for the main event - the Rising Star Performing Arts Competition and the presentation of the Howie Awards!

Anyone interested in volunteering should visit hocoarts.org/volunteer to submit a Celebration Volunteer Interest Form.

Tickets to the Howard County Arts Council 23rd annual Celebration of the Arts gala are available online at hocoarts.org or by phone to the Howard County Arts Council, 410-313-2787.





