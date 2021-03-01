Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Howard County Arts Council Offers Employment Opportunities Through Summer Camp in 2021

Mar. 1, 2021  
The Howard County Arts Council is currently accepting applications for Camp Counselors for its 2021 Visual and Performing Arts Summer Camps. Camps will be offered to children entering grades K-7 in full-day, one-week sessions from June 28- August 27.

Camp counselors serve as classroom aides and help ensure that campers have a positive and safe camp experience during our arts camps. Counselors are needed for August camp sessions; applicants must commit to at least one full session: Mon-Fri 8:30am-4:30pm. Counselors must be aged 18 by June 15, 2021.

The Arts Council has developed rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols for this year's camps to help protect the health and wellbeing of campers and staff. Individual camps will be structured as learning pods consisting of one instructor, one counselor, and up to 8 campers.

Applicants for Camp Counselor positions may apply by visiting the Arts Council website at hocoarts.org/employment. Application deadline is March 31, 2021.


