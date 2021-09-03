Howard County Arts Council Hosts Award-Filled Evening For The Arts

On September 17, 2021, the Howard County Arts Council will host its Annual Meeting and FY2022 Grant Awards Ceremony from 6-8pm at the Howard County Center for the Arts.

Opening remarks by Arts Council President Sharonlee Vogel will be followed by the presentation of grant awards by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. Local and state public officials as well as leaders in the arts community will also be present to recognize and celebrate Howard County's commitment to the arts.

In addition to the presentation of FY2022 Howard County Arts Council grant awards, the evening will feature a reception for the Arts Council's current gallery exhibits, Regeneration and Resiliencia, as the Arts Council kicks off its annual Road to the Arts weekend.

To learn more about the awards ceremony, Road to the Arts, HCAC exhibits, and other Arts Council programs call 410-313-ARTS (2787) or visit hocoarts.org.