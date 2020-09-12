Howard Community College's Arts Collective and HoCoPoLitSo Present 'Meeting The Moment: Conversations About The Arts In The Age Of Black Lives Matter'

The conversations will take place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 27; Wednesday, September 30; and Sunday, October 4.

Howard Community College's (HCC) Arts Collective and the Howard County Poetry and Literature Society (HoCoPoLitSo) present "Meeting the Moment: Conversations about the Arts in the Age of Black Lives Matter," a series of live, virtual conversations on equity, diversity, and inclusiveness in the arts.

Free and open to the public, these conversations will bring together various distinguished writers, actors, visual artists, artistic designers, and administrators who are connected by their present or past work with Arts Collective and HoCoPoLitSo in our community. These powerful conversations, informed directly by current events, will question, examine, and offer strategies for socially responsible work and anti-racist practices in the arts.

Each event, moderated by author, essayist, and HoCoPoLitSo Board Member Faye McCray, will include ample opportunity for audience questions and thoughtful responses from the participants.

The conversations will take place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 27; Wednesday, September 30; and Sunday, October 4; and will last approximately 90 minutes. The conversations can be accessed from the Arts Collective Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/artscollectivehcc.

