Howard Community College Presents TORTOISE VS. HARE 2: THIS TIME IT'S PERSONAL!

The Howard Community College (HCC) Theatre Program presents Sean Abley's "Tortoise vs. Hare 2: This Time It's Personal!," a children's theatre production suitable for audiences of all ages. Directed by Darius K. McKeiver, "Tortoise vs. Hare: This Time It's Personal!" will feature current HCC students and guest artists, who will bring this wonderful play to life September 7, 8, and 13. Performances will take place in HCC's Smith Theatre, located within the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center (HVPA).

"We are excited to once again offer this theatre opportunity for the children of our community," said Jenny Male, theatre program coordinator. "This is also a great opportunity for our theatre students to experience a specific kind of theatre that requires high-energy and honest engagement with our audiences."

Everyone knows that the slow-and-steady Tortoise beat the bragging Hare in the famous race, but when their great-grandkids Ro-Shell the tortoise and Jack Rabbit are talked into a rematch, anything could happen. The race will be on live TV, and their friends have a lot of ideas about how Ro-Shell and Jack can beat one another. But only good sportsmanship can win the day in this zany, lighthearted retelling of the classic fable.

"We've had so much fun bringing this story to life," said McKeiver. "The play is full of hilarity, plus also teaches good life lessons. We think parents will love this play as much as their children. It always makes me laugh."

With rich humor for adults and children, as well as delightful physical humor for even the youngest theatre goers, "Tortoise vs. Hare 2: This Time It's Personal!," should not be missed. In addition to performances at HCC, this production will tour to Howard County elementary schools.

Performances at HCC are September 7 at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., September 8 at 2:30 p.m., and September 14 at 10 a.m. HCC's Smith Theatre is located in the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center (HVPA), 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Maryland.

Tickets are $5 for all. To purchase, visit www.howardcc.edu/tortoise or call 443-518-1500. The box office will also be open 90 minutes prior to each show time and Tuesday-Friday, 12-5 p.m.





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You