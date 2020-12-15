Hippodrome Foundation Launches Free Workshops For Maryland Classrooms

The Hippodrome Foundation, Inc. has announce "At the Stage: Lessons that Perform," a free virtual learning program that all Maryland teachers can use for students in grades 5-12.

Led by Broadway cast members from WICKED, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, A CHRISTMAS CAROL and other popular shows, the 40-minute workshops will feature themes such as the importance of having empathy and the value of tenacity in pursuing your goals. The program is easy to use for teachers, who can sign up on their own for either live or recorded sessions. The workshops make virtual learning meaningful and fun for any classroom.

"At the Stage" was developed by Camp Broadway, LLC in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is part of HFI's commitment to providing free arts programming for Maryland students. After enrolling online, educators can:

Register for livestreamed interactive sessions with a Broadway expert (available on Thursdays from 12:30-1:15 p.m. now through June 30, 2021);

Access a library of pre-recorded workshops;

Take advantage of lesson plans, student worksheets and homework for each workshop.

"We have been helping teachers virtually throughout the pandemic and this program will open access to Broadway for all Maryland teachers who can just sign up," says Executive Director of HFI, Olive Waxter. "The arts have healing power and these sessions make learning fun. We want teachers to know they are not alone - all of us at the Hippodrome Theatre appreciate everything they are doing and hope this program will help during this difficult time."

HFI has provided free arts programming for more than 60,000 students since 2004 when The Hippodrome Theatre re-opened. Teachers interested in learning more about the program should contact Barb Wirsing, education director for HFI, at Barbw@hippodromefoundation.org.