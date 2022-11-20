Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Franklin County to Host FESTIVAL OF TREES Beginning This Month

The Festival of Trees is open through December 2nd.

Nov. 20, 2022  

Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) will be spreading holiday cheer with the 2022 Festival of Trees, through December 2. Decorated trees and wreaths are displayed in the elegant lobby and second floor Great Room of the 11/30 Visitors Center, formerly the 1865 National Bank of Chambersburg. Visitors can vote for their favorite tree or wreath as well as participate in the silent auction. All proceeds of voting and the auction will benefit the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance, which is in its 26th year of service. New in 2022 is Sharing the Heart of the Holiday, a way to help Franklin County families that need a little help this holiday season.

For 2022, the Festival offers 51 trees and 18 wreaths. Decorators include: VFW Post 1599, Ashlynn Kellerman, My Neighbor's Bounty, Order of the Eastern Star, Saylor's Antiquities, Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance, Conococheague Institute, The Salvation Army, Cross Country Mortgage-Michelle Rebok Team, the shop, Healthy Communities Partnership/Chambersburg Cares Coalition, Wilson College Equestrian, Coyle Free Library, Franklin County Certified Tourism Ambassadors, Louanne Miller, Shabby Chic Farmhouse, Grocery Outlet, Cumberland Valley Christian School, Iron Valley Real Estate of Chambersburg-Josh Mummert, Avocado Café, Shippensburg History Center, Shoebox Supply House, Boys and Girls Club of Chambersburg & Shippensburg, Franklin County Literacy Council, Middletown Valley Bank, Council for the Arts, The Foundry Art Market, Faithful Steward Wealth Advisors LLC, Occupational Services Inc., Tuscarora Wildlife Education Project, Chambersburg Hearing Center, Quincy Village, Girl Scouts, Homeless Matters, Goetz Family, Kim Stouffer State Farm Ins., Starr Insurance Inc., Shafer Equipment Co. LLC, Penn National Home Association, Chambersburg Quilt Guild, Friends of Franklin County Sheriff Office, Guilford Township Sewer Authority, Berkstresser Realty Group, Martins Potato Rolls and Bread, Tuscarora Area Chamber of Commerce, Patriot Federal Credit Union-Credit Recovery Department, Melissa Wagaman Associate Broker of Iron Valley Real Estate, The Wildflower Marketplace, Downtown Chambersburg Inc., Penn State Mont Alto Student Government Association, South Mountain Partnership, Lurgan Township Lions Club, Renfrew, Cheerful Home & Holiday, Conococheague Audubon, Amana Miller, Greencastle Chamber of Commerce. Chambersburg YMCA, Capitol Theatre, F&M Bank, Playschool Central, Waynesboro Chamber of Commerce, Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, The Pet Store, Dile Family, Here's Looking at You, and Twin Bridge Campground.

Along with the festively decorated trees, and wreaths, Festival of Trees offers:

  • Holiday train display, courtesy of Cumberland Valley Model Railroad Club
  • Old-fashioned Christmas programming in the video vault.
  • Coloring contest for children with a first prize of $50 and three honorable mentions of $20.
  • Take-away crafts-a new one for each day of Festival of Trees.
  • Letter-writing to Santa, followed by a reply from Santa.

Festival of Trees is open Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4:30 PM, except Thanksgiving Day and November 25. The Festival is open on Small Business Saturday, November 26 from 9 AM to 3 PM. Sunday hours are 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM on November 20 and November 27. The final day of Festival of Trees is Candle Night, December 2, in downtown Chambersburg. In addition to the beautifully lit trees of downtown, Main Street is lined with luminaries. Enjoy the sounds and smells of the holiday season, plus a Christmas Market near Brussels Café on North Main Street.

Santa Claus will be visiting the 11/30 Visitors Center from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM on Sunday, November 20; Small Business Saturday, November 26; and Sunday November 27. Santa's final visit will be on December 2 from 5 PM to 7 PM.

Admission to Festival of Trees is free. To view Festival of Trees, outside the regular hours, please contact FCVB at 717.552.2977 or 866.646.8060 to make an appointment. Visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com and follow Facebook.com/FCVBen for previews and more.



