Everyman Theatre Will Stage DECEIVED This Holiday Season

Everyman Theatre will continue its tradition of presenting a holiday-season thriller with DECEIVED, a new adaptation of Patrick Hamilton’s Gas Light by Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson. The production, directed by Founder and Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi, runs November 30, 2025, through January 4, 2026.

The cast features Resident Company Members Deborah Hazlett as Elizabeth, Katie Kleiger as Bella, and Zack Powell as Jack, along with Everyman newcomer Em Whitworth as Nancy. DECEIVED is set in 1880s London and follows Bella Manningham, a young woman struggling to understand a series of strange events in her home as her husband expresses concern for her wellbeing. This adaptation reframes Bella’s journey with an emphasis on agency and empowerment.

The design team includes Resident Company Members Daniel Ettinger (scenic design), David Burdick (costume design), and Harold F. Burgess II (lighting design), along with Sun Hee Kil (sound design). Additional collaborators include Gary Logan (dialects), Lewis Shaw (fights and intimacy), Robyn Quick (dramaturgy), and Cat Wallis leading stage management.

“There is a masterfully written psychological thriller at the center of this story, filled with suspense that will have our audiences questioning everything until the very last moment,” said Lancisi. “We are excited to share Bella’s journey of empowerment in this new version of the story.”

Managing Director Marissa LaRose added, “The holiday season is a time for shared joy and wonder, and nothing brings people together quite like live theatre. We remain committed to keeping theatre accessible with Pay-What-You-Choose seating and student discounts throughout the run.”

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE & TICKETS

There are 40 public performances of DECEIVED from November 30 through January 4. Performances start at $55, with more than 800 Pay-What-You-Choose seats offered across the run, including a full Pay-What-You-Choose preview on Sunday, November 30 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at everymantheatre.org, by emailing boxoffice@everymantheatre.org, or by calling 410-752-2208. Standard box office hours are Monday–Friday, 12 p.m.–5 p.m., with the box office opening two hours before every performance.

SPECIAL EVENTS

November 30, 5:30 p.m. — Theatre Night for Teens

Includes dinner, pre- and post-show discussions, and admission to the 7 p.m. performance.

December 2, 3, 4 — 7 p.m. Preview Performances

December 9 — 12 p.m. Early Matinee

December 14 — 2 p.m. Childcare Matinee

Childcare for children ages 3–12 provided by Everyman Education staff ($20 per child).

December 17 — 1 p.m. Midweek Matinee

December 18 — Post-show Cast Conversation

December 20 — Audio Description Performance

December 31 — 1 p.m. Holiday Midweek Matinee