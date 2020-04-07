Everyman Theatre Announces New Managing Director

Following a ten-month national search led by Management Consultants for the Arts, Everyman Theatre is announcing today that Marissa LaRose has joined the company as the theatre's new managing director. As Managing Director, Ms. LaRose will partner with and co-lead the 30-year old organization with Founding Artistic Director, Vincent M. Lancisi.

"I want to welcome Marissa to the Everyman family and to the vibrant arts community here in Baltimore," said Lancisi. "In Marissa, we've found a creative business leader who brings a breadth of skills and depth of experiences that will help ensure our continued growth in an ever-changing artistic environment. Together, I am certain we can accomplish more than either of us would be able to individually, especially as we navigate these unchartered waters."

Ms. LaRose comes to Everyman Theatre after an 11-year tenure at Washington DC's nationally-renown

Arena Stage, where she quickly rose through the organization. In her most recent capacity as Senior Director of Operations, Ms. LaRose oversaw all contracting for over 200 artists annually in Arena's 10-show season, the facility operation and maintenance of their 200,000 square foot facility, and approximately $5 million of the organization's $23 million annual operating budget.

"Marissa emerged as the strongest candidate from a group of well-qualified prospects. Her impressive fiscal and staff management skills are a wonderful complement to the great work and artistic sensibilities of Vincent Lancisi. Their combined strengths and records of success will position us well as we look to our next 30 years here at Everyman Theatre," said W. Bryan Rakes, Board VP and Chair of the Search Committee.

Speaking to her appointment as Everyman's new Managing Director, Ms. LaRose said, "As the entire country works to adjust routines and support one another in new ways, I am exhilarated to partner with Vinny in leading Everyman, and supporting this new family, through the challenges ahead. The profound and sincere love Everyman exudes for the community and for one another is what attracted me to Everyman and is also what assures me that we will be vibrant for years to come. I cannot wait to partner with Vinny to shepherd this phenomenal theater home into its 30th anniversary season."

Ms. LaRose also has extensive experience with union negotiations, budgeting and contracting,

event production, and facilities management. She serves on the League of Resident Theaters (LORT) Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee and its Collective Bargaining 101 Committee. She has been a guest lecturer and conducted workshops on theater management, stage management, resumes and cover letters, and has been a facilitator for multiple education programs at Arena Stage. Additionally, Ms. LaRose and has served as an event manager for Turnaround Arts at the Kennedy Center, the Junior Theater Festival, and Hotopp Associates' annual Ice! shows.

Edgar Dobie, Executive Producer of Arena Stage, speaks highly of his longtime colleague, "Marissa and I started at Arena Stage around the same time a decade ago. Over that time as Executive Producer, I saw her many qualities in action. Each year she was asked to step up to more responsibility and met each opportunity head on with enormous intelligence and her trademark grace. She has a great laugh and sense of humor to go with it. Deeply respected by her colleagues, Marissa carries with her the knowledge that she made a significant and lasting impression with us all at Arena Stage. We are confident and thrilled that Everyman has chosen an impactful new Managing Director."

A Cum Laude graduate of Truman State University in Missouri, Ms. LaRose holds a Bachelor of Arts in Theater and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies: Public Relations.





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You