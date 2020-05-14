Chesapeake Shakespeare Updates Facade With Inspiring Quotes to Connect With Neighbors During the Health Crisis

In an effort to stay connected to their neighbors in and around downtown Baltimore and those who may not have access to digital content, Chesapeake Shakespeare Company has updated its façade with colorful banners of relevant Shakespeare quotes that inspire hope during this pandemic.

"Every theater company has been scrambling to create digital content, including us, but we also wanted to make a change to our physical building to send the message that we're still here and we're with you," says CSC Managing Director Lesley Malin. "It's a way for us to give access to Shakespeare in nugget form in a tangible environment."

CSC's in-house Graphic Designer Brandon W Vernon collaborated with Baltimore-based designer Chester Stacy, who also is a theater set designer for CSC and Baltimore Center Stage, to create the banners, which have quotes such as "When 'we do meet again, why, we shall smile'" from Julius Caesar and "Sweet are the uses of adversity" from As You Like It.





