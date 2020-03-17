CCBC Performing Arts Announces Cancellations

As of Tuesday, March 17, CCBC box office services are suspended.

The following statement has been released:

As we are able, we will reach out to ticket holders affected by the cancellations of performances through April 30.

Ticket sales for later events will resume under college direction, once any relevant public health restrictions are lifted.

You are welcome to leave a voice mail at 443-840-2787 or email the Box Office Manager at lboeren@ccbcmd.edu if you have questions. Please expect a minimum response time of 48 hours.

CCBC places high priority on the health and safety of our college community. Please visit the college website at ccbcmd.edu for the latest updates.

Thank you for your patience during these extraordinary times.





