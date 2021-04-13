Baltimore Concert Opera Hosts Two Open Air Concerts in April

Baltimore Concert Opera will present two outdoor concerts, titled BCO in the Open Air. Performances will take place on April 22 and 23, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Towson!

Click here for TICKETS.

The cast includes Christine Lyons, soprano, Kate Farrar, mezzo-soprano, Harold Wilson, bass-baritone, and Joy Schreier, pianist.

Tickets:

$20 for a pod of one person

$35 for a pod of 2

$45 for a pod of 3

$50 for a pod of 4

*This is a bring-your-own-chair event. Limited drive-in spots available. Please only buy tickets for members of your household, up to 4. (See notes below.) Ticket sales close at 5pm on the day of performances.

Estimated run time: 45-50 minutes without intermission.

Program:

Un bel dì - Madama Butterfly, Puccini

Come dal ciel precipita - Macbeth, Verdi

Habanera - Carmen, Bizet

Ah! Je ris de me voir... - Faust, Gounod

Lyubvi vsye vozrastï pokornï - Eugene Onegin, Tchaikovsky

Cruda sorte - L'Italiana in Algeri, Rossini

Somewhere over the rainbow - Arlen and Harburg

Something Wonderful - The King and I, Rodgers and Hammerstein

The Impossible Dream - Man of la Mancha, Leigh and Darion

Safety Guidelines:

To ensure your safety and that of our artists and staff, only a limited number of patrons will be allowed in the parking lot for the performance. Buy your tickets early to secure your spot.

This is a bring-your-own-chair event. Each ticket holder/ticket holders from the same household will be spaced in designated seating areas ("pods") that allow for the best visibility and sound while maintaining a safe distance of 6 feet or more from other patrons and 20 feet from singers.

Prefer to stay in your car? Limited drive-in spots are available! Please call 443-445-0226 in order to reserve one of these spots.

Please follow social-distancing guidelines. Patrons are required to wear masks except when sitting in their designated seating areas or when eating/drinking.

Concessions will not be available, but patrons are welcome to bring their own refreshments. Please plan to take your trash with you.

There will be no restroom or interior access to the venue during this event.

Learn more at http://www.baltimoreconcertopera.com/.