Baltimore Center Stage Announced As 2021 Recipient Of Art Works Grant

Baltimore Center Stage has been awarded a 2021 Art Works Grant from the National Endowment of the Arts, the agency announced yesterday.

The theater has received $35,000 in support of the theater's production of the world premiere play, A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction.

Written by Baltimore playwright Miranda Rose Hall, A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction is an interactive, communal play exploring climate change and how to be human in an era of man-made extinction. The play is being delivered solely virtually. It will be available for streaming April 15.

"A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction is a beautiful and necessary meditation on the incomprehensible magnitude of the climate crisis," said Director of Artistic Partnerships and Innovation, Annalisa Dias. "This critical funding from the NEA will help us bring this important piece to our virtual stage, and continue our commitment to supporting artists with connections to Baltimore. I'm thrilled for Baltimore Center Stage to deepen our relationship with Miranda Rose Hall on the world premiere of this project."

Overall, this project is among 1,073 projects across America totaling nearly $25 million that were selected during this first round of fiscal year 2021 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects funding category.

"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support this project from Baltimore Center Stage," said Arts Endowment Acting Chairman Ann Ellers. "Baltimore Center Stage is among the arts organizations across the country that have demonstrated creativity, excellence, and resilience during this very challenging year."

For more information on projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

