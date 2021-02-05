Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Baltimore Center Stage Announced As 2021 Recipient Of Art Works Grant

The theater has received $35,000 in support of the theater's production of the world premiere play, A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction.

Feb. 5, 2021  

Baltimore Center Stage has been awarded a 2021 Art Works Grant from the National Endowment of the Arts, the agency announced yesterday.

The theater has received $35,000 in support of the theater's production of the world premiere play, A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction.

Written by Baltimore playwright Miranda Rose Hall, A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction is an interactive, communal play exploring climate change and how to be human in an era of man-made extinction. The play is being delivered solely virtually. It will be available for streaming April 15.

"A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction is a beautiful and necessary meditation on the incomprehensible magnitude of the climate crisis," said Director of Artistic Partnerships and Innovation, Annalisa Dias. "This critical funding from the NEA will help us bring this important piece to our virtual stage, and continue our commitment to supporting artists with connections to Baltimore. I'm thrilled for Baltimore Center Stage to deepen our relationship with Miranda Rose Hall on the world premiere of this project."

Overall, this project is among 1,073 projects across America totaling nearly $25 million that were selected during this first round of fiscal year 2021 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects funding category.

"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support this project from Baltimore Center Stage," said Arts Endowment Acting Chairman Ann Ellers. "Baltimore Center Stage is among the arts organizations across the country that have demonstrated creativity, excellence, and resilience during this very challenging year."

For more information on projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

For interview requests and other media related inquiries please contact the Communications office. For general information, visit www.centerstage.org or call the box office at 410.332.003.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Adrienne Walker
Adrienne Walker
JJ Niemann
JJ Niemann
Courtney Mack
Courtney Mack

Related Articles View More Baltimore Stories   Shows
Way Off Broadway Announces Change to Spring Production Photo

Way Off Broadway Announces Change to Spring Production

BWW Blog: My Top 5 Most Influential Musical Quotes Photo

BWW Blog: My Top 5 Most Influential Musical Quotes

The Hippodrome Theatre Announces Return of Broadway to Baltimore With HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS Photo

The Hippodrome Theatre Announces Return of Broadway to Baltimore With HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS & More

Shriver Hall Concert Series Presents Pianist Daniil Trifonov In Solo Recital Of Szymanowsk Photo

Shriver Hall Concert Series Presents Pianist Daniil Trifonov In Solo Recital Of Szymanowski, Debussy, And Brahms


More Hot Stories For You

  • Theater Basel Extends Shutdown Through 28 February
  • Teodor Currentzis' musicAeterna Postpones its First International Residency at the KKL Lucerne
  • Theater Basel Presents MOBY DICK
  • Theater Basel Presents MEISTER UND MARGARITA