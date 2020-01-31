Bach In Baltimore Presents Works By Joseph Haydn

Usually known for presenting the work of Bach and his contemporaries, Bach in Baltimore is thrilled to announce that Maestro T. Herbert Dimmock will lead the Bach in Baltimore Choir, Orchestra, and honored guests in a concert homage to the Classical composer Joseph Haydn. The performance set for March 1 at 4pm, at the Towson United Methodist Church, located at 501 Hampton Lane in Towson, will feature celebrated works: Heiligmesse, the Missa Sancti Bernardi von Offida in B-flat major and Symphony No. 94 in G major.

Maestro Dimmock says, "I have always admired the amazingly beautiful works that Haydn wrote late in his life, including the two works featured in our concert tribute, while working for Prince Esterházy. I love the growing expression that Haydn found at that point in his life. He wrote, "I was cut off from the world. There was no one to confuse or torment me, and I was forced to become original."

Heiligmesse is a sumptuous mass featuring the full choir; soprano, alto, tenor, and bass soloists; and gorgeous instrumentation with oboes, clarinets, bassoons, trumpets, timpani, and organ. The nickname for this work is affectionately called "Heilig," which stems from Haydn's use of the same tune that was used at that time in the singing of the sanctus in the mass (Holy, Holy, Holy...or Heilig, Heilig, Heilig). The featured artists for this performance include Stephanie Kruskol, soprano; Taylor Boykins, alto; Joseph Regan, tenor; and David Dimmock, bass.

The afternoon concludes with the delightful and original Symphony No. 94 in G major, often called the "Surprise Symphony" for its unexpected "surprise" chord that bursts forth in the 2nd movement. Haydn's beloved composition is full of funny jokes, including a musical flirtation between the flute and bassoon, and a "wrong" chord popping up here and there.

The concert will also showcase the Richard Montgomery High School Madrigals as the Student Voice Exchange Choir. Bach in Baltimore has created one of the most extensive music education programs in Maryland with the Student Voice Exchange Choir. The design of the program is two-fold: to provide students with an opportunity to expand their musical literature and language knowledge by working directly with Maestro Dimmock, and to give students the chance to sing for an appreciative audience-both alongside the Bach Choir & Orchestra and individually.

Admission for the concert of beloved Haydn works on March 1 at 4 p.m. is $40 in advance or $42 at the door. Tickets for this and all Bach in Baltimore events are available for purchase at BachinBaltimore.org or by calling 410-941-9262. Individual tickets are also available at the door 30 minutes before a performance. Child and student tickets are also available for purchase at the door-$5 Children 5-12 / $10 Children 12-18 and full-time students with ID. Please note that Bach in Baltimore's performance venues vary--we perform all across the greater Baltimore metropolitan area.

DETAILS

A Haydn Affair

Sunday, March 1 at 4 p.m.

Towson United Methodist Church, 501 Hampton Lane, Towson

Heiligmesse, Missa Sancti Bernardi von Offida

"Surprise Symphony," Symphony No. 94 in G major

Stephanie Kruskol, Soprano

Taylor Boykins, Alto

Joseph Regan, Tenor

David Dimmock, Bass

Richard Montgomery High School Madrigals, Student Voice Exchange Choir

Bach in Baltimore is thrilled to perform A Haydn Affair concert in honor of the 'father of the symphony.' We open with his glorious Heiligmesse, Missa Sancti Bernardi von Offida in B-flat major, a sumptuous mass featuring the full Bach in Baltimore Choir; soprano, alto, tenor, and bass soloists; and gorgeous instrumentation with oboes, clarinets, bassoons, trumpets, timpani, and organ. The afternoon concludes with Symphony No. 94 in G major, often called the "Surprise Symphony" for its unexpected "surprise" chord that bursts forth in the 2nd movement. Haydn's beloved composition is full of funny jokes, including a musical flirtation between the flute and bassoon, and a "wrong" chord popping up here and there. You won't want to miss our dynamic homage to Haydn!

Admission: $40 Advance / $42 Door

Bach in Baltimore's mission is to perform the choral and instrumental works of Johann Sebastian Bach (and his contemporaries) and to educate the concert-going public about the musical language of Bach and the texts he chose to set to music.

We strive each month to present these works in a historically informed way that will enrich the lives of our audience members and inspire creativity. We wish to foster an appreciation for the arts, particularly for Baroque music, within the entire community. We are committed to providing educational experiences for people of all ages to instill a lifelong connection with Bach's music.

For more information, please visit Bach in Baltimore.





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You