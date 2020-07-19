Anne Arundel County Health Officials Shut Down Production of WILLY WONKA For Not Meeting Health Restrictions

Anne Arundel County health officials have shut down a children's theater production of "Willy Wonka", because it did not meet health restrictions, Baltimore Sun reports.

The Talent Machine production was allowed to perform its sold-out show Friday night, but the remaining eight presentations through July 26 were canceled.

Talent Machine Director Lea Capps said the company is working with the Health Department to meet social distancing guidelines so the production can continue.

"We have been operating in strict accordance with the CDC and local government COVID guidelines. All performers and guests have had masks in place during all rehearsals and last night's performance," Capps wrote.

"We are working with representatives of the health department to implement the required guidelines so we can proceed safely and still give our kids the opportunity to perform the show on which they have worked so hard."

