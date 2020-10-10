Annapolis Opera Presents PASSING THE BATON Virtual Gala
The gala takes place on October 17 at 6pm.
Annapolis Opera is bringing its annual fundraising gala directly to your home! Please join us for a virtual celebration honoring Ronald J. Gretz and welcoming Craig Kier. Enjoy performances by Annapolis Opera artists, connect to and interact with fellow opera lovers, and bid on exciting one-of-a-kind experiences!
Your ticket includes a curated gourmet package* for you and your guests, with specially selected French Premier Cru champagne, complemented by a decadent grazing box from April's Kitchen, with savory and sweet delights! All this delivered to your door in an Annapolis Opera commemorative thermal bag.
Tickets
Individual Ticket | $125
Tax Deductible Amount: $55
Everything you need for a personal party!
Gourmet package with half bottle of champagne and grazing box for one.
Couples Ticket | $250^
Tax Deductible Amount: $110
Have a date night made easy with a ticket for two!
Gourmet package with a bottle of champagne and grazing box for two.
Table for 8 | $1,000+
Tax Deductible Amount: $440
Invite friends to celebrate at your home or separately!
Four gourmet packages, each with a bottle of champagne and grazing box.
Out-of-Town Ticket | $50
Tax Deductible Amount: $25
Live far away but still want to join the fun?
Your ticket allows you to access the event worldwide!